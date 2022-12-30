L Word Generation Q Episode 307 Recap: Little Boxes Made of Ticky Tacky

Welcome to the seventh recap of the third season of The L Word Generation Q, brought to you by the same network that brought you the original L Word, a show about girls in tight dresses who drag with mustaches.
So, when I was a senior in high school, my best friend Krista directed a play I wrote called “Familyland” — the story of a ’50s Levittown family coming gradually unglued following the arrival of an unexpected dinner guest — for that year’s One Act Festival. I still remember Krista playing me “Little Boxes” on her CD player, and me agreeing with her that indeed it was the perfect intro music for our show. It was also perfect for the next time it appeared in my life, which was when it served as the intro music for the Showtime comedy Weeds.
Anyhow! As you will see in this Episode 307 recap of The L Word: Generation Q, this television event was not about the one-act play I wrote in high school, nor was it about a suburban Mom selling marijuana in the wake of her husband’s death. Nor was it about little boxes. What, then pray tell, was it about? Well, the only way to find out is to either watch it, read this recap, or both!
A quick note of order before we proceed: I’m continuing to count Sexy Moments but I won’t be doing little segments for each one like I used to because honestly there is not that much to say about sex scenes that are under 30 seconds long! But if we get any long ones later in the season, I will give them an orderly paragraph of my time.
We open on a gorgeous, sunny day in Los Angeles, California, where Finley has recently fallen victim to some very incongruous writing choices that have left her very dumped. Thanks to Carmax, however, she’s got a vehicle to sit in while attempting to piece together a coping strategy that doesn’t involve drinking.
Finley’s trusty sponsor Tess ignores her call but Shane picks up — but upon learning Shane’s en route to Vegas with Tess for Tess’s Mom’s funeral, Finley decides to seek help elsewhere.
Words cannot express how deeply I love this for both of them. Also I think my life would’ve turned out a lot better if I’d been able to just go live in Rosie O’Donnell’s house after a breakup instead of what I usually did instead. What did I do instead? I acted like Sophie’s gonna act all episode long! So without any further ado…
It’s Extra Long Morning Time at SoMiMar’s and there’s a lot happening: Micah’s running a solo Jamba Juice for his buddies, Sophie got her nipples pierced and is soothing the burn with packs of frozen peas, and Dani’s buzzing around, stoked for that evening’s Fletcher release party.
Dani asks Sophie if it’d be weird for Dre to attend this episode’s Big Event (the Fletcher release party) and Sophie says it’s actually completely and totally chill absolutely 100% will not have any impact on her whatsoever at all.
When pressed about her feelings regarding last week’s sudden breakup, Sophie declares herself “a little numb,” just like her boobs! Dani sneaks a peek at Sophie’s new nips and the exes-to-friends energy here with both of them and Micah is invigorating.
We then cut to the Aloce Show Emporium, where Alice has invited Tom for a comfortable conversation about their possibly destined romance, which he begins by running right into a glass door. Honestly Tom is such a delight, you know?
We learn quickly thereafter that Tom’s rejected marriage proposal to Alice took place on the top of the Eiffel Tower. Here are some ideas that seem less romantic but are not: getting down on one knee outside a gas station in the rain, hiding an engagement ring in a baked potato, standing on a car in city traffic demanding all nearby drivers to “honk in the name of love,” interrupting your active crying over your close friend’s death by saying “would you marry me” to your girlfriend who is gardening for some reason, performing a mash-up of “Hand in My Pocket” and “Feel the Earth Move” before asking your girlfriend to “mash up for life” with you. All of those ideas are better than this idea!
That said if anyone reading this proposed or was proposed to atop the Eiffel Tower I bet it was super cute!
Alice has got something she’s eager to chat with Tom about, but Tom cuts her right off with his assumption of what she wants to talk about — she’s obviously thinking about her next book and cannot do it without him!
Womp womp wompity womp off we go to California University, where Angie is looking delightfully dykey while discussing her upcoming romantic weekend with her professor who is also her boyfriend. Apparently he’ll be doing a reading out of town and Angie’s his special guest and Bella’s so excited for Angie to lose her V-Card and is insisting that Angie pack ten thousand condoms for this occasion.
Angie feels super-ready to have sex with this man despite not having felt super-ready to have sex with Jordi when they dated for two years. Also she made this man a chapbook that he does not deserve. Also Bella asks “are you in love” and if Bette Porter could hear one word of this she would be at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in fifteen minutes.
We then return to Carrie’s Home for Wayward Finleys, where Finley’s just burnt a lasagna and, in the grand tradition of a person recently dumped for confusing reasons, is certain this means she’s an overall failure at life with zero skills.
Carrie, however, has no time for such self-defeatism! She embraces Finley and insists Finley sub in at her bowling match that evening. I love this for them!
This is incredibly realistic lesbian recreational league sports representation here with the desperate needing of a sub and the degrading of one’s own abilities when pitching said sub.
Back at The Aloce Show Offices, Tom’s still pitching book ideas, including the very promising concept of a tongue-in-cheek self-help book… or perhaps a cookbook? She could learn to cook and then make a book of recipes, easy peasy! Here, I made a mock-up for Alice’s self-help book:
But then! Before Alice can effectively redirect the conversation, they both hear a noise coming from the wall and Alice is incredibly relieved that Tom hears what she hears: ghost cat!
Alice: Oh my god, thank you! I’ve been telling Sophie there’s a cat in here and everyone’s like oh you’re going crazy and then a PA was like oh it’s a ghost and then we spent half a day looking for an eco-friendly ghost removal service.
Tom: How’d that go?
Alice: It was like Ghostbusters but they showed up in an old Prius. It was a scam. A ghost scam.
Although I’m still not rooting for Alice and Tom as endgame, they have such fantastic comedic chemistry I wish he was still on the show!
Back at SoMiMar’s, Maribel is sick of looking at sperm donors online and I agree and think she should instead be looking at designer sneakers she can’t afford online, like I do. Sophie saunters into the room like an impulsive queen, announcing her intention to get her hair done, which nope has nothing to do with seeing Dre tonight not at all!
Micah’s been begging Maribel to join him for the Fletcher Album Release Party and she’s been resisting his insistence… but now? Now she has no choice but to attend ’cause Sophie’s overall vibe is heading in an undoubtedly chaotic direction and well, you know how it is with sisters… Sisterhood is powerful.
It’s Fletcher Field Day time! Dre’s here and Dani’s stoked to see them ’cause there’s some people she wants Dre to meet for professional reasons, for example Fletcher and also Sophie Suarez, a producer for The Aloce Show who Dre once had several fingers inside.
But it’s also clear, as Dani fingers a smudge on Dre’s shirt and they attempt to speak to each other professionally, that there is something buzzing between them and that something is “sexual tension.”
We then get on our scooters and scoot on over to the Hollywood Bowl(ing Alley), where rec league night is thriving and reminding us all that masc lesbians look great in bowling shirts.
When it’s Finley’s turn at the mound she hands Carrie her phone with its drafted text message to Sophie —
Carrie: [reading] Hi Soph hope you’re well [stops reading] No it’s not good, I’m deleting it.
Finley: What do you mean? You didn’t even get to the part where I apologized!
Carrie: It’s too soon Finley!
Everybody needs a butch lesbian Mom to erase their text messages for them, you know? And if not, they could just read this book:
Anyhow, Finley’s thrilled to discover she’s pretty good at bowling and shocked to discover that Carrie’s yet to ask Misty on a date.
Carrie: I’m sorry, you haven’t asked the plumber out yet?
Finley: She has a name, it’s Misty!
Carrie’s happy with just being friends: she likes bowling, hanging out a little bit every week. It’s good enough for her. Unfortunately, it isn’t good enough for Finley, who tonight is playing the role of “precocious child in a rom-com who fears his father will never find love again.”
Thank you, Riese! Your recaps make the show a lot more enjoyable. I’m glad Bette Porter made an appearance here. I hate this Angie storyline so much that it makes me accept the other things I wouldn’t like if I had space in my heart to hate them too. I would buy all of Alice’s book and I volunteer as an intern for the Alice/Helena campaign.
But Alice and Tasha would also make me happy.
The second Alice said Tasha’s name I screamed. Bring Rose Rollins back please!
– I absolutely adore Finley and Carrie. Their dynamic is awesome. I want to see more of them and I would happily watch if this series was about them alone (and gladly Misty). And I loved that Carrie is adopting Finley and that her being angry at Finley did not mean that Finley was not welcome to her house any more
– Wow, I am shipping Carrie and Misty so, so much. They are both awesome and hot, and I want them to be regulars on the show and their relationship to be more central. Butch on butch love <3! Also: the line “She has a name!” was good when Finley said “the plumber,” because Candace also has a name and is pretty much always referred to as The Carpenter
– I really liked that Tom moved on from Alice and I hope he is happy with the person who is pregnant. I am fond of Tom, he is funny and sympathetic and their friendship comedic dynamic is great
– Alice did much more than just kissing Lara after Dana’s death. They had an affair for three weeks before Lara moved away. By the way, it wasn’t just you and Kayla who didn’t hate it, it was also me, so three people in total :-)
– “We don’t like Tasha” – who is “we” here? And THAT is how Alice and Tasha broke up off-screen? After all their actual problems we witnessed in in season six, it was Tasha ghosting Alice for becoming more famous?! Oh please. This doesn’t fit to Tasha’s personality at all. In addition to them living together (so true Riese). But I guess it had to fit to the whole new “I’m famous now and what about regular people”-storyline, also after Taylor…
– If the show can reference Mr. Piddles, why not Jenny…?
– I couldn’t help but feel schadenfreude when Sophie tried to kiss Dre and Dre was like “Actually I like someone else.” Loved Sophie’s face in that moment. The world does not revolve around her and she cannot push people back and think they will welcome her with open arms the moment she changes her mind. I want her to be single for a while, just to be with herself and work on her shit instead of jumping right into the next relationship where she will be codependent once again (though I did not see evidence of that with Finley). This doesn’t go away if she just has a different partner, this is something she brings to the table and I want her to address this for herself, as well as her drinking behavior. I like Sophie and I am rooting for her, but I don’t like some (recently lots) of her behavior and I want her to take more responsibility for herself instead of jumping into something new and hope that this time, things will work out because it’s new and exciting and someone is paying attention to her
– Micah trying to convince Mirabel into going to the party: dude, you can also go by yourself!
– Micah and Michael – in their first encounter, I was shipping them so hard. But I like Micah’s and Maribel’s communication in this and the previous episode
– I am excited for some Finley family stuff (her mom) next week. Yes, character depth through family background (hopefully)!
– Sophie’s green dress and falling into the pool cannot have been good for her newly pierced nipples!
– I so don’t care about Fletcher in this episode and also generally. A song about stalking and wanting to hit the woman her ex is with while also objectifying her? That’s some toxic bullshit and not less problematic coming from a person within the LGBTQ spectrum. Moreover, I wish the show would take the time they spend on guest appearances for main character’s personality and deeper storylines
I know a lot of people feel the song is problematic anyway and that’s totally valid! However, it seems like your issues with it might be due to not understanding some of the slang she uses- she “stalks” her ex’a new girlfriend by looking at their public Instagram posts together and wants to “hit her” as in wants to hit her up and flirt with her.
Riese!!! You destroy me. These are so great.
I like that Finley is fighting for her sobriety and reaching out to those that have experience…in life…Rosie is sooo fab as Carrie and I like her stability to talk, directly, truthfully TO Finley. AND…remain mature enough to keep their budding friendship.
Carrie is very aware of how people view her quirkiness and OCDness. But at least she’s honest. She isn’t trying to be someone other than herself.
I feel most sorry for Angie. Seems like she didn’t have the benefit of seeing her Moms as “lovers” submitted to that ship. Her little “ho-bitch” roomy has a whole mega-size bx of condoms but was freaking out about pulling a condom OUT of her own vagina?
Ang & the Prof used a condom but who knows? God I hope she doesn’t end up preg at this point in her life. The Prof wants his future, does Angie value hers?
I know Angie is 18 but the entire set of scenes with her and the teacher felt super icky. Funny how he didn’t have a problem with things until after he got her into bed. 🤢 I am glad Angie didn’t just let the student comment go, saw a little Bette pop out in that moment.
I hope that relationship is actually over.
Loving the Carrie storyline! I admit I wasn’t her biggest fan last year (reminded me too much of an ex) but she has grown on me this season.
I finally have something in common with Alice! We are both resigned to our fates of being cat ladies! Lol It would be awesome if Tasha showed up again or Helena for that matter.
I liked this week’s episode more than the others this season. Not sure that’s saying much but it was a pleasant surprise.
I feel like Angie was pushing the ship w/the Proff. She too young to understand that all “attraction” isn’t worth the pursuit. TIMING is the biggest ingredient in realizing one’s PURPOSE. God I hope she isn’t impregnated.
Carrie is the most mature, humorous one of all of them!. She understands Finely’s miss-steps but respects her for reaching out. I like that Carrie has a fab pad worthy of her career achievements.
Riese! Your recaps give me LIFE! And shout-out to Gretchen for the amazing book cover graphics. :)
The “Michael” “No, MicAH…oh, YOUR name is Michael” had me lolsobbing because I have had similar exchanges (my name is pretty common but people get it wrong a lot for some reason?). Leo Sheng is so freaking cute.
Also freaking cute: Misty. Cannot look away when she’s onscreen. I want her and Carrie and Finley to live happily ever after.
Tom is a delight, and so is Alice with her new kitten.
All of these good parts plus Fletcher distracted me from Angie and Hendrix/Fitz, which is a big ole ICK that had me wanting to throw my laptop across the room.
Anyway, can’t wait for the next To L and Back!
I think that the Finley, Carrie and Misty’s story line is the best thing that could happen this season, so far… not getting my hopes up too high because it is of course still the L word. But Jacqueline, Rosie and Heidi are killing it! Their chemistry is amazing.
Also I love to look for details like the bowling team name and as a non-American I had to look it up, but this is a gem:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Can%27t_Believe_It%27s_Not_Butter!
The domestic Carrie scenes this episode reminded me of Carrie’s extremely charming introduction on the show when she broke Bette’s mailbox and then regaled us with anecdotes about Groupons and jet skiing with her newfound cousins in Florida. Just very endearing stuff, and this time with the added bonus of moving Finley’s plot along in a way that makes sense. After last season’s messy alcohol use disorder plot, I would love to see more of this fun and maternal version of Carrie! Not sure why we needed to have her overhear something hurtful yet again, seeing her overhear Bette and Tina’s reconnection last season was rough enough, but that’s my only complaint.
With the preview for next week’s episode showing Finley’s mom dropping in, I’m hoping the show will forego homophobic parent angst and instead lean into this new Carrie/Finley dynamic to give us a nice, relevant-to-many-lesbians chosen family storyline or something similar. We get bits and pieces of this concept with Angie and Uncle Shane, but not a lot.
Tasha!!! And Carrie and misty!!! And Finely family drama. I’m loving these potential developments
I thought Micah and Michael were going to hook up. Same with Bella and Angie