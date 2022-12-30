This is a new tradition for us, started just last year. A personal note of sweetness in the flurry that comes with wrapping up a chaotic, hard working, never stopping 365 days of keeping Autostraddle running. We asked our editors to pick something published on Autostraddle this year that they had absolutely zero things to do with. Something that we loved purely as a reader. We know that a lot of what happens behind the scenes of our website can go unseen, but Autostraddle is for most of us a job of immense care. We started editing here because, just like a lot of you, we loved reading here.

Right away we should also note that these are only SOME of our favorites! This is only a curated selection, and by no means is it a complete list! For just one example, Carmen loved Vanessa’s work with The Radical Possibility of FaT GiRL Zine (it was one of her favorites of the year, even if it’s not on the list below) and has adored everything Nico has done with the return of our A+ personal essay series, which truly highlights some of our writers’ best work. From that series edited by Nico, Dani’s It Could Be Anything and Em’s I Was Supposed To Be Good At Math were both standouts. And that’s barely scratching the surface of everything we do here!

Maybe if you have some extra time this holiday weekend, you’ll snuggle up with one of our favorite reads. What were some of yours?

Thank you for reading Autostraddle! This job has a lot of long hours and hunched backs and wrist braces and finger cramps. It comes with a lot late dinners that are just slices of cheese on top of crackers. But it’s also love. Telling our stories, on our terms, requires so much love. And we are so honored to do it. We hope to make you proud.

Sending you love for this New Year,

Your Editors