Vabbing, the New Trend Where You Use Your Own Vaginal Fluids as Perfume

If you’re on TikTok, you might be seeing videos of people talking about “vabbing.” At first I was lost, so I did some digging. Here are your most common questions about vabbing, answered.

What the Heck Is Vabbing?

Vabbing — a combination of the words “vagina” and “dabbing” — is the practice of wearing your own vaginal secretions as perfume.

Why Vab?

According to some people who vab (let’s call them “vabbers”), dabbing a little pussy juice on your wrists and behind your ears will make you more sexually attractive to others — supposedly, it’s a pheromones thing. That’s why most vabbers engage in this practice before a date or a night out. Here’s TikTok user @jewlieah describing a recent vabbing experience:

@jewlieah he owns a hair salon in the area, so he came back & gave me that gift, then he said that he would like to grab happy hour with me🫠 VABBING WORKSSSSSS #vabbing ♬ original sound – jewlieah

Apparently, @jewlieah vabbed and was offered free drinks and a gift from multiple hunks at the pool.

Why Now?

It seems like vabbing had its first big moment a few years ago thanks to a November 2018 episode of the Secret Keepers Club podcast, hosted by comedians Carly Aquilino and Emma Willmann. On a previous episode, the hosts had discussed a gay male friend who used his own genital sweat as cologne after learning about pheromones and sexual attraction. A vagina-owning listener decided to give this technique a whirl using her genital juices. The listener dubbed the technique “vabbing,” and apparently, she got great results.

Vabbing had another trending moment in 2019 when sexologist Shan Boodram wrote about it in her book The Game of Desire, but she didn’t call the practice “vabbing” — she called it “Love Potion Number Vagine.”

And now, thanks to TikTok, vabbing is taking off yet again. At this point, you’re probably wondering…

Well?? Does It Work?

Anecdotally, yeah. If you search the hashtag #vabbing on TikTok, you’ll find lots of (mostly straight) vagina-havers singing vabbing’s praises. But vabbing hasn’t been researched in any formal way.

We know that pheromones affect animal mating behavior, but few studies on pheromones have been conducted on human subjects. And there’s some debate in the scientific community as to whether or not humans even produce pheromones in the first place.

You may have heard of the very straight “sweaty T-shirt study,” in which a group of college guys each wore the same T-shirt for two nights without using any deodorant or other scented products. The shirts were then put into identical boxes, and women were asked to smell the shirts and indicate which shirt made them feel the most sexual attraction. And it turned out that the women were most attracted to men whose major histocompatibility complex (MHC) was most dissimilar from their own (but their preferences were reversed if they were taking oral contraceptives). That study was conducted back in 1995, and a 2005 study showed similar results. These studies have led some researchers to believe that MHC plays a role in sexual selection and that this process is mediated by pheromones.

But what about queer people? From what I can tell, the role of MHC, pheromones and scent in queer sexual attraction is under-researched, but I did come across one study, which found that lesbian cisgender women respond to pheromones differently than heterosexual cisgender women.

So Should I Try Vabbing?

Why not? Live your best life. Even if it’s just a placebo effect that’s giving you a confidence boost, who cares?! You deserve sexual confidence, and if vabbing gets you there, then keep on dipping and dabbing. Plus, getting comfortable with your body’s natural, healthy secretions is a good thing. THERE IS NOTHING GROSS ABOUT YOUR OWN JUICE! Swirl a finger and slather it on! Lick it, dip it and stick it! A little vab’ll do ya! Etc.

And you’re an experienced vabber, please share your experiences in the comments. We’re all dying to know more.