I’m so excited because today I’m going SWIMMING and that is easily the #1 I am able to take control of my anxiety, which is to say that its desperately needed and I cannot wait. I hope whatever joy looks like for you today, you go after it.

Queer as in F*ck You

How Do I Tell My Kids Our Family Has a Target on Our Backs? “LGBTQ families like mine are under threat. I’m trying to find the words to talk to my kids about it” by Laura Leigh Abby for The Cut — I am not a queer person with kids, but a lot of the kiddos in my life have gay parents and this is something I think about a lot. I suppose if you are a queer parent, maybe you already know the answer of how to talk to your kids about your family being targeted. I know that for Black families (this is the closest comparison I have, from lived experience), it’s something we never have a luxury of “not” thinking about. So then, by that measure, this may not feel like new news per se, but I hope maybe it at least provides comfort.

If you know me, know this, I love Noah’s Arc and as far as I’m concerned it remains a pinnacle of Black queer television, a miracle of creation. GLAAD caught up with showrunner Patrik-Ian Polk and star Darryl Stephens about the show’s legacy.

Your Sims Can Now Be Asexual or Aromantic!

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Enforcement of L.G.B.T.Q. Protections. “The ruling sided with 20 state attorneys general who sued the Biden administration over guidelines on rights for gay and transgender workers and students.”

Jonathan Mitchell, Lawyer Who Fought Abortion Rights, Takes Aim at HIV Prevention PrEP

Daria Kasatkina Comes Out as Gay and Speaks Out Against Russian Attitudes. “The country’s top-ranked female tennis player has revealed she is an a relationship with a woman, but she could ‘never’ hold her hand in Russia.”

“We are B.G.” should be a viral rallying cry, but it isn’t — and why? Is it misogyny? Racism? Homophobia? The unholy trifecta?….

I suppose I have a particular empathy for her because as a tall, tattooed, Black, queer woman, I understand that we are often invisible and overlooked despite standing out.”

Roxane Gay on Brittney Griner: Brittney Griner Is Trapped and Alone. Where’s Your Outrage?

And your daily reminder, Brittney Griner Should Not Be a Political Pawn

Saw This, Thought of You

Drew Barrymore Is Truly Living

Why “Anti-Goals” Might Be The Best Approach To Future Planning

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp on Season 5 and Will’s Sexuality: ‘He Is Gay and He Does Love Mike.’ So on one hand… finally! But on the other hand? This is putting a lot of credit into the final two episodes of Stranger Things, when the focus is really on sci-fi monster killing and not really on the private lives of any of the characters (especially the gay ones).

The Best White Sneakers To Complete Your Look (No Matter The Season)

The 9-8-8 Helpline Exists In An America Full Of Broken Systems — Of Course It’s Flawed. I’ve seen so much promo about the 988 number, which is a reboot of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), but no one has told me that when you call the number, there’s a chance the person you’re connected with might call the police. Which ok — that was also true when you called the previous NSPL 1-800 line. However, “this news was surprising to many, as 9-8-8 has been touted as a way to help reduce harmful police interventions in mental health emergencies.”

Political Snacks

