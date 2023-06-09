We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

36 Queer-Owned Businesses Selling LGBT T-Shirts To Support This Pride Season

By

If you wanna give your money to actual LGBTQ people this Pride season, have I got the thing for you: it’s called THE INTERNET, and it’s chock-full of queer-owned businesses who have designed and produced their very own t-shirts that you could potentially purchase for yourself and wear to a Pride celebration or really anywhere t-shirts are worn. Plus, these indies have also been known to produce social justice and LGBTQ+ apparel that goes beyond straight-up rainbows! Imagine that.

If you are a writer using this list as a reference tool to write your own list of queer-owned businesses for a website that makes more money than we do, we would very much appreciate it if you could include our store or credit us!

This post was originally written in 2017 and has been updated for 2023.

Autostraddle: Our #1 Most Favorite Queer-Owned Business

Up top is our #1 most favorite queer-owned business store on the entire internet. There is no other store in the world that will make you as happy as the Autostraddle store. The people who you support by shopping at the Autostraddle Store are some of the best people to have ever existed in the world! Wow, where do I begin? All these shirts look great on a body that contains a head that contains a face that is pretty bummed about Wells Fargo sponsoring Pride.

Many of the slogans that are now common on queer tees, like the “Gal Pal” t-shirt, were pioneered right here on Autostraddle!

I could go on and on because there are so many shirts from Autostraddle that will pop at Pride, but you can make your own choices!

Flavnt

the word "Pride" repeated numerous times in a rainbow gradient with "riot" being written in.

FLAVNT Streetwear is an independent clothing brand based in Austin, Texas created with “the goal of creating clothes that promote confidence and pride.” They sell binders, stickers and sweats and run fundraisers for organizations like Black Lives Matter as well as individual trans people who need money for surgery.

Flavnt’s LGBTQ+ relevant t-shirt selection is pretty vast, ranging from a “Gender Roles are Dead” tie-dye to the Pride/Riot rainbow crop top right there on the left.

A Tribe Called Queer

"Black Femme Power" T-Shirt

Created by Black, Indigenous hard femme Sabine Maxine Lopez; a Tribe Called Queer is a multidisciplinary brand featuring gender-netural and size-inclusive clothing as well as a podcast, zine, virtual events and a blog.

The brand’s extensive selection of t-shirts tout slogans like “Hella Queer Hella Proud,” “The First Pride was a Riot,” and “Radical Queer.”

Style is Freedom

This “Tomboi Lifestlye Brand” from designer Toni Branson sells snapbacks, beanies, sweatshirts, tees, wallets, slides and more.

dfrntpigeon

retro-vibe baby-soft ringer tee that says "the first pride was a riot."

dfrntpigeon is a social enterprise apparel and lifestyle brand run by marginalized youth in Portland, helping them to develop their creative abilities into a potential career path. This year’s #CreatePride collection focuses on queerness and pride history, created in collaboration with wieden + kennedy, swift, laundry service and eROI.

Two Minds Press

Lovers tee: lavender t-shirt with a red drawing on the breast of two bodies embracing in the shape of a heart.

Based in Philadelphia, Two Minds Press is a QWOC-run silkscreen press that aims to create “original hand-printed apparel, accessories, and prints around themes of emotionality, wordplay, social justice, and radical joy.”

Kirrin Finch

black t-shirt with globe logo in a rainbow gradient, the words "Kirrin Finch United By Love" looped around it

Androgynous menswear designer Kirrin Finch celebrated World Pride with this United By Love T-shirt.

Lockwood51

FUCK DRAG BANS black shirt with a female body with chainmail bikini

Shirts, socks and bags from this queer-owned Los Angeles shop with a mission to “empower queer youth” tout the benefits of staying queer as fuck, queer anarchy and destroying homophobia / racism / transphobia / sexism.

Their Dyke Day LA t-shirts and Read Banned Queer Books are especially hot and sadly sold out!

Sabor a Libertad

woman in a black tank top that reads "Radical Joy" with blue pants

Sabor a Libertad is the project of a graphic artist in San Juan, Puerto Rico, aiming to make clothes that represent them and other queer, trans and/or non-binary people in Puerto Rico. They sell a ton of cute original graphic tees in bright, fun colors in both Spanish and English like Mariconx Caribenx Muscle Tank, Suck by Spiritual D*ck and a Disrupt Rebuild Oversized Tee. (h/t to Vico via whom I found this shop!)

FRE Collaborative

This queer-owned business’ apparel includes the Handsome Classic collection and a Black Lives Matter Collection with shirts that come adorned in rainbows or the trans flag for whatever floats your boat.

FRE Collaborative is an LGBTQ+ owned-company that aims to “translate personal and universal messages that convey a sense of pride, FREdom and social awareness.”

Many Many Moons Ago on Etsy

Model in a white t-shirt with a NASA-style logo of blue space with a red accent but instead of "NASA" it says "ACE"

Based in Austin, Texas, ManyManyMoonsAgo’s shirts sport slogans and illustrations relevant to topics including astrology, tarot, feminism and being QUEER. Great for anybody looking to hex the patriarchy or promote the concept that queerness is infinite.

Wildfang

Model in a black tee that reads "Come As You Are"

These self-described “modern-day, female Robin Hoods raiding men’s closets and maniacally dispensing blazers, cardigans, wingtips and bowlers” launched their dapper-tomboy brand in early 2013. The WILD FEMINIST tees remain a staple.

MegemikoArt on Etsy

The artist hugging a model wearing a "Plants Against Gender Norms" t-shirt that has pictures of house-potted plants above and below the slogan.

This Asian-American non binary artist’s wares implore you to protest trans kids, feel valid, stop Asian hate, believe in trans happiness and push back against gender norms.

Tomboy X

Black tee with TomboyX written in flowers

Tomboys Fran and Naomi invented TomboyX to create “men’s style” underwear that fit women’s bodies, and their success encouraged them to create a whole range of apparel, including these oversized ‘Anywhere Tees” that come in very Pride-appropriate patterns.

Alternately, just embrace the melt and wear a bra as a top!

Mi Vida

model in a rich purple tee with "Feelin Feliz" in retro font across the chest

Noelle Reyes founded her LA-based store in 2008 “with the purpose of providing the surrounding the surrounding community a shopping experience that compliments their lifestyle, incorporating cultural elements into fashion and functional art.” The tees aren’t gay-specific, but they definitely have Pride-appropriate attitude.

Rebirth Garments

Rebirth Garments is a gender non-conforming wearables line centering non-binary, trans, disabled and mad queers of all sizes and ages. You can shop all their signature designs including their Star Queercrip tees and all-over-prints on fanny packs and tees.

The Phluid Project

In 2018, The Phluid Project launched in NYC and online to make gender-free apparel and accessories available worldwide and to improve humanity through not just fashion, but also through the Phluid Foundation’s community outreach, activism and education.

There’s plenty available in the 2023 Pride collection, and the Phluid Project also supports an impressive variety of other queer, trans, women, Black and Latinx owned brands.

Ash & Chess

yellow t-shirt that says QUEER LIBERATION IS FOR EVERYONE

Ash & Chess is a joyful, eye-popping stationary shop run by a queer and trans couple in Richmond, VA. They “create greeting cards and art prints that are bold, retro color palettes and they often use their artwork to make a political statement and to uplift the queer community.”

Their t-shirt selection encourages all to support trans kids and reminds people that all bodies are good bodies and boys do cry

Queerly Designs on Etsy

Model in jeans on a busy city street, the t-shirt is white and says KISS MORE GIRLS over and over like on the shopping bags that have the red print that say the same thing over and over

The self-described “lesbian Anthony Robbins” sells tees with just about every slogan under the sun, from “Be Gay Take Nap” to “Hot Gay Summer” and beyond.

Tegan & Sara Foundation

100% of the proceeds from these tees go to the Tegan & Sara foundation, which “fights for economic justice, health and representation for LGBQ girls and women.”

Official Rebrand

Official Rebrand specializes in breathing new life into discarding clothing through painting and other alterations. This process “celebrates the fluidity of identity, dissociating garments from gendered categories, reintroducing them without arbitrary social constraints.”

Sparkletown Studios on Etsy

Boston-based maker Femme Brulée is a burlesque performer “known for her over-the-top costumes and props,” and as the founder and coreographer of the Glitter Bombs, Boston’s Premier Strip Hop Troupe. Her glittery store offers pasties and earrings as well as t-shirts.

Thugz Maison

Black t-shirt with the stacked words in Helvetica-esque font: Audre & Gloria & Angela & bell.

“The Goddesses” t-shirt celebrates queer icons Audre Lorde, Gloria Anzaldúa and Angela Davis as well as our other fave bell hooks. You may as well pick up a “Butch Please” hat while you’re over there!

Jen Zeano Designs

Girl smiling in glasses with red pants and a t-shirt that says BIEN GAY in rainbow lettering

Wife-and-wife team Jen and Vero started Jen Zeano Designs in 2014, the same year they got married, launching the store with a Pink Latina Power Tee. The brand celebrates Latina community & culture through tees, sweats, accessories, bags, stationary, drinkware and kids stuff, including their limited edition Bien Gay Pride Tees.

Demian Diné Yazhi’ on Etsy

No Pride W/Out Revolt tee

Demian Diné Yazhi’ is a Portland-based artist and transdisciplinary warrior whose work is “an archivalization & exploration of memory formation, landscape representation, HIV/AIDS-related art & activism, gender / sexuality, & indigenous survivance.” Demian is also the founder of R.I.S.E.: Radical Indigenous Survivance & Empowerment, an Indigenous artist/activist collective.

Haute Butch

A black t-shirt with the words "Together we Rise" in a rainbow gradient block letters. A little rainbow bird is atop the letters

Selling “fierce dapper stud style” and “tomboy-style clothes,” Haute Butch features suits, vests, watches, belts, footwear, briefs and so much more at their online store. Karen Roberts opened her store in April 2012 with a focus on becoming“a clothing, footwear and lifestyle destination for butch women, studs, bois and transmen who prefer ‘menswear’ inspired finishes.”

Queer Gear

“Queer Gearmakes must-have pieces that are perfect for Pride parades, date night with your partner, political events, awkward holiday dinners with the family, or anywhere else you want to be uniquely, proudly, and unapologetically you.”

Stuzo Clothing

Owned by QPOC couple Stoney Michelli and Uzo Ejikeme, DapperQ describes Stuzo as “a line of androgynous, athleisure, and Cali-casual-cool style.”

They sell hats, button-downs, blazers, faux fur masks (!!!), candles, harnesses and more, all made in Los Angeles.

Transfigure Print Co

protect trans kids tie-dye

The Transfigure Print Co. is a small screen-printing store based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, “surrounded by a unique, nation-wide community of individuals who want to make—and wear—a statement.”

Since 2017, this trans-and-queer owned store has partnered with myriad like-minded small businesses to raise over $70k for LGBTQ+ related causes.

Kiernan Dunn on Etsy

Model wearing a mustard yellow t-shirt that says "wish you were queer" on it with a picture of a palm tree on an island and a wave in maroon and light blue.

Kiernan Dunn is a printmaker and zinemaker based in New Orleans.

Gbee Studios on Etsy

In a field chock-full of repetitive and re-appropriated graphics and slogans, Gbee Studios presents fun, original designs with real character. Aside from our own store of course, this is my favorite shop on the list from a t-shirt design angle! Creator Gabriela Borjas created Gbee Studios “to bring more graphic options to the lgbtqia community.”

Tees include The Future is Crystal Queer, I Prefer Women, Queer Cutie, Gay: It Literally Means Happy, and so much more!

Bad Real Bad

white t-shirt with a cartoon on it of a queer person wearing an "eat ass 24/7" muscle tank and saying in big letters WHAT A TIME TO BE GAY AND ALIVE

Autostraddle Cartoonist Archie Bongiovanni, a “genderqueer mesh-wearing, french fry luver, leather-daddy-in-training, “Satan is an ok dude”, drunk cartoonist trash living in MPLS,” sells tees and tanks on their threadless shop.

Decolonizing FitnessSaveSave

Model wearing red muscle tee that says "Decolonizing Fitness" on it in black lettering

Decolonizing Fitness is a social justice platform that provides affirming fitness services, community education and apparel in support of body diversity. It’s owned by Black non-binary trans masculine person Illya, a physical therapist assistant and ACE Medical Exercise Specialist.

100% of Shirt sales on the Decolonize Fitness website — t-shirts that suggest concepts like “down with the binary” and “Fitness is for All Bodies” will be donated to help support Black Trans and Gender Diverse folks who are currently experiencing houselessness.

SaveSave

One DNA Apparel

Model wearing pink t-shirt that says "Women Are Powerful" in the breast

Headquartered in my beloved Ypsilanti, Michigan, this Black and queer-owned business sells gender-neutral apparel. Their super-wearable and very cozy premium tees and sweats are made from organic and recycled fabrics.

Surpride on Etsy

white t-shirt that says 'Gay Liberation Front" on it in a circular logo with red print

Surpride’s mission is to create apparel that LGBTQIA+ people can relate to, by sharing their thoughts and purposes and being a part of the community themselves as a queer-owned business.

Many of their designs are inspired by Gay Activism shirts designed in the 70s, 80s and 90s, like their Gay Liberation Day line.

South Street Art Mart

Gay Degrassi t-shirt with kids from degrassi saying

This queer-women-owned South Street Art Market in Philadelphia sells goods from 130+ indie artists in their store and online, embracing whims from kitschy nostalgia to nerdy indulgences to the dark arts. And now, an important quote from the description for this gay bat t-shirt:

“Bats are gay icons. Always have been. In Finnish, bat islepakko, which is the same word used by some to refer to lesbians! Also, the common vampire bat is known to engage in homosexual behavior. The heroes we deserve!”

Just another friendly reminder that the Autostraddle Store on Hello Merch is full of great goods for you + yours! HM also sells merch for queer artists like Angel Olsen, Japanese Breakfast, the Buffering podcast, Queer Kid Stuff, Jenny Owen Youngs, Julia Nunes and The Ally Coalition if you want to make a bulk buy.

Anyways, Happy Pride

Riese

Riese is the 40-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3037 articles for us.

