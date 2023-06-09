36 Queer-Owned Businesses Selling LGBT T-Shirts To Support This Pride Season

If you wanna give your money to actual LGBTQ people this Pride season, have I got the thing for you: it’s called THE INTERNET, and it’s chock-full of queer-owned businesses who have designed and produced their very own t-shirts that you could potentially purchase for yourself and wear to a Pride celebration or really anywhere t-shirts are worn. Plus, these indies have also been known to produce social justice and LGBTQ+ apparel that goes beyond straight-up rainbows! Imagine that.
If you are a writer using this list as a reference tool to write your own list of queer-owned businesses for a website that makes more money than we do, we would very much appreciate it if you could include our store or credit us!
This post was originally written in 2017 and has been updated for 2023.
Autostraddle: Our #1 Most Favorite Queer-Owned Business
Up top is our #1 most favorite queer-owned business store on the entire internet. There is no other store in the world that will make you as happy as the Autostraddle store. The people who you support by shopping at the Autostraddle Store are some of the best people to have ever existed in the world! Wow, where do I begin? All these shirts look great on a body that contains a head that contains a face that is pretty bummed about Wells Fargo sponsoring Pride.
Many of the slogans that are now common on queer tees, like the “Gal Pal” t-shirt, were pioneered right here on Autostraddle!
I could go on and on because there are so many shirts from Autostraddle that will pop at Pride, but you can make your own choices!
Flavnt
FLAVNT Streetwear is an independent clothing brand based in Austin, Texas created with “the goal of creating clothes that promote confidence and pride.” They sell binders, stickers and sweats and run fundraisers for organizations like Black Lives Matter as well as individual trans people who need money for surgery.
Flavnt’s LGBTQ+ relevant t-shirt selection is pretty vast, ranging from a “Gender Roles are Dead” tie-dye to the Pride/Riot rainbow crop top right there on the left.
A Tribe Called Queer
Created by Black, Indigenous hard femme Sabine Maxine Lopez; a Tribe Called Queer is a multidisciplinary brand featuring gender-netural and size-inclusive clothing as well as a podcast, zine, virtual events and a blog.
The brand’s extensive selection of t-shirts tout slogans like “Hella Queer Hella Proud,” “The First Pride was a Riot,” and “Radical Queer.”
Style is Freedom
This “Tomboi Lifestlye Brand” from designer Toni Branson sells snapbacks, beanies, sweatshirts, tees, wallets, slides and more.
dfrntpigeon
dfrntpigeon is a social enterprise apparel and lifestyle brand run by marginalized youth in Portland, helping them to develop their creative abilities into a potential career path. This year’s #CreatePride collection focuses on queerness and pride history, created in collaboration with wieden + kennedy, swift, laundry service and eROI.
Two Minds Press
Based in Philadelphia, Two Minds Press is a QWOC-run silkscreen press that aims to create “original hand-printed apparel, accessories, and prints around themes of emotionality, wordplay, social justice, and radical joy.”
Kirrin Finch
Androgynous menswear designer Kirrin Finch celebrated World Pride with this United By Love T-shirt.
Lockwood51
Shirts, socks and bags from this queer-owned Los Angeles shop with a mission to “empower queer youth” tout the benefits of staying queer as fuck, queer anarchy and destroying homophobia / racism / transphobia / sexism.
Their Dyke Day LA t-shirts and Read Banned Queer Books are especially hot and sadly sold out!
Sabor a Libertad
Sabor a Libertad is the project of a graphic artist in San Juan, Puerto Rico, aiming to make clothes that represent them and other queer, trans and/or non-binary people in Puerto Rico. They sell a ton of cute original graphic tees in bright, fun colors in both Spanish and English like Mariconx Caribenx Muscle Tank, Suck by Spiritual D*ck and a Disrupt Rebuild Oversized Tee. (h/t to Vico via whom I found this shop!)
FRE Collaborative
This queer-owned business’ apparel includes the Handsome Classic collection and a Black Lives Matter Collection with shirts that come adorned in rainbows or the trans flag for whatever floats your boat.
FRE Collaborative is an LGBTQ+ owned-company that aims to “translate personal and universal messages that convey a sense of pride, FREdom and social awareness.”
Many Many Moons Ago on Etsy
Based in Austin, Texas, ManyManyMoonsAgo’s shirts sport slogans and illustrations relevant to topics including astrology, tarot, feminism and being QUEER. Great for anybody looking to hex the patriarchy or promote the concept that queerness is infinite.
Wildfang
These self-described “modern-day, female Robin Hoods raiding men’s closets and maniacally dispensing blazers, cardigans, wingtips and bowlers” launched their dapper-tomboy brand in early 2013. The WILD FEMINIST tees remain a staple.
MegemikoArt on Etsy
This Asian-American non binary artist’s wares implore you to protest trans kids, feel valid, stop Asian hate, believe in trans happiness and push back against gender norms.
Tomboy X
Tomboys Fran and Naomi invented TomboyX to create “men’s style” underwear that fit women’s bodies, and their success encouraged them to create a whole range of apparel, including these oversized ‘Anywhere Tees” that come in very Pride-appropriate patterns.
Alternately, just embrace the melt and wear a bra as a top!
Mi Vida
Noelle Reyes founded her LA-based store in 2008 “with the purpose of providing the surrounding the surrounding community a shopping experience that compliments their lifestyle, incorporating cultural elements into fashion and functional art.” The tees aren’t gay-specific, but they definitely have Pride-appropriate attitude.
Rebirth Garments
Rebirth Garments is a gender non-conforming wearables line centering non-binary, trans, disabled and mad queers of all sizes and ages. You can shop all their signature designs including their Star Queercrip tees and all-over-prints on fanny packs and tees.
The Phluid Project
In 2018, The Phluid Project launched in NYC and online to make gender-free apparel and accessories available worldwide and to improve humanity through not just fashion, but also through the Phluid Foundation’s community outreach, activism and education.
There’s plenty available in the 2023 Pride collection, and the Phluid Project also supports an impressive variety of other queer, trans, women, Black and Latinx owned brands.
Ash & Chess
Ash & Chess is a joyful, eye-popping stationary shop run by a queer and trans couple in Richmond, VA. They “create greeting cards and art prints that are bold, retro color palettes and they often use their artwork to make a political statement and to uplift the queer community.”
Their t-shirt selection encourages all to support trans kids and reminds people that all bodies are good bodies and boys do cry
Queerly Designs on Etsy
The self-described “lesbian Anthony Robbins” sells tees with just about every slogan under the sun, from “Be Gay Take Nap” to “Hot Gay Summer” and beyond.
Tegan & Sara Foundation
100% of the proceeds from these tees go to the Tegan & Sara foundation, which “fights for economic justice, health and representation for LGBQ girls and women.”
Official Rebrand
Official Rebrand specializes in breathing new life into discarding clothing through painting and other alterations. This process “celebrates the fluidity of identity, dissociating garments from gendered categories, reintroducing them without arbitrary social constraints.”
Sparkletown Studios on Etsy
Boston-based maker Femme Brulée is a burlesque performer “known for her over-the-top costumes and props,” and as the founder and coreographer of the Glitter Bombs, Boston’s Premier Strip Hop Troupe. Her glittery store offers pasties and earrings as well as t-shirts.
Thugz Maison
“The Goddesses” t-shirt celebrates queer icons Audre Lorde, Gloria Anzaldúa and Angela Davis as well as our other fave bell hooks. You may as well pick up a “Butch Please” hat while you’re over there!
Jen Zeano Designs
Wife-and-wife team Jen and Vero started Jen Zeano Designs in 2014, the same year they got married, launching the store with a Pink Latina Power Tee. The brand celebrates Latina community & culture through tees, sweats, accessories, bags, stationary, drinkware and kids stuff, including their limited edition Bien Gay Pride Tees.
Demian Diné Yazhi’ on Etsy
Demian Diné Yazhi’ is a Portland-based artist and transdisciplinary warrior whose work is “an archivalization & exploration of memory formation, landscape representation, HIV/AIDS-related art & activism, gender / sexuality, & indigenous survivance.” Demian is also the founder of R.I.S.E.: Radical Indigenous Survivance & Empowerment, an Indigenous artist/activist collective.
Haute Butch
Selling “fierce dapper stud style” and “tomboy-style clothes,” Haute Butch features suits, vests, watches, belts, footwear, briefs and so much more at their online store. Karen Roberts opened her store in April 2012 with a focus on becoming“a clothing, footwear and lifestyle destination for butch women, studs, bois and transmen who prefer ‘menswear’ inspired finishes.”
Queer Gear
“Queer Gearmakes must-have pieces that are perfect for Pride parades, date night with your partner, political events, awkward holiday dinners with the family, or anywhere else you want to be uniquely, proudly, and unapologetically you.”
Stuzo Clothing
Owned by QPOC couple Stoney Michelli and Uzo Ejikeme, DapperQ describes Stuzo as “a line of androgynous, athleisure, and Cali-casual-cool style.”
They sell hats, button-downs, blazers, faux fur masks (!!!), candles, harnesses and more, all made in Los Angeles.
Transfigure Print Co
The Transfigure Print Co. is a small screen-printing store based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, “surrounded by a unique, nation-wide community of individuals who want to make—and wear—a statement.”
Since 2017, this trans-and-queer owned store has partnered with myriad like-minded small businesses to raise over $70k for LGBTQ+ related causes.
Kiernan Dunn on Etsy
Kiernan Dunn is a printmaker and zinemaker based in New Orleans.
Gbee Studios on Etsy
In a field chock-full of repetitive and re-appropriated graphics and slogans, Gbee Studios presents fun, original designs with real character. Aside from our own store of course, this is my favorite shop on the list from a t-shirt design angle! Creator Gabriela Borjas created Gbee Studios “to bring more graphic options to the lgbtqia community.”
Tees include The Future is Crystal Queer, I Prefer Women, Queer Cutie, Gay: It Literally Means Happy, and so much more!
Bad Real Bad
Autostraddle Cartoonist Archie Bongiovanni, a “genderqueer mesh-wearing, french fry luver, leather-daddy-in-training, “Satan is an ok dude”, drunk cartoonist trash living in MPLS,” sells tees and tanks on their threadless shop.
Decolonizing FitnessSaveSave
Decolonizing Fitness is a social justice platform that provides affirming fitness services, community education and apparel in support of body diversity. It’s owned by Black non-binary trans masculine person Illya, a physical therapist assistant and ACE Medical Exercise Specialist.
100% of Shirt sales on the Decolonize Fitness website — t-shirts that suggest concepts like “down with the binary” and “Fitness is for All Bodies” will be donated to help support Black Trans and Gender Diverse folks who are currently experiencing houselessness.
One DNA Apparel
Headquartered in my beloved Ypsilanti, Michigan, this Black and queer-owned business sells gender-neutral apparel. Their super-wearable and very cozy premium tees and sweats are made from organic and recycled fabrics.
Surpride on Etsy
Surpride’s mission is to create apparel that LGBTQIA+ people can relate to, by sharing their thoughts and purposes and being a part of the community themselves as a queer-owned business.
Many of their designs are inspired by Gay Activism shirts designed in the 70s, 80s and 90s, like their Gay Liberation Day line.
South Street Art Mart
This queer-women-owned South Street Art Market in Philadelphia sells goods from 130+ indie artists in their store and online, embracing whims from kitschy nostalgia to nerdy indulgences to the dark arts. And now, an important quote from the description for this gay bat t-shirt:
“Bats are gay icons. Always have been. In Finnish, bat islepakko, which is the same word used by some to refer to lesbians! Also, the common vampire bat is known to engage in homosexual behavior. The heroes we deserve!”
Just another friendly reminder that the Autostraddle Store on Hello Merch is full of great goods for you + yours! HM also sells merch for queer artists like Angel Olsen, Japanese Breakfast, the Buffering podcast, Queer Kid Stuff, Jenny Owen Youngs, Julia Nunes and The Ally Coalition if you want to make a bulk buy.
Anyways, Happy Pride
Well now my wishlist is full.
Also I saw FtM Detroit at Ferndale Pride this year and they were so great and nice!
Yes! I’ve been waiting for this post, tbh.
Hey friends I think the Gloria in the Thugz Madison shirt is Gloria Anzaldua, not Gloria Steinem <3
the first place i saw that shirt was linked from an article on like, mashable maybe? or refinery29? and i copied the names from their description and didn't double-check them when i went to the actual store in question and was like, hm, gloria steinem is a weird choice. THIS MAKES A LOT MORE SENSE.
Is there a back story to the demon lizard shirt, because for years I've seen that term used in Antisemitic manner from racists and writers who claim they aren't racist/antisemitic, but then proceed say stuff that is offensive. Even had to explain to a friend who is not straight what she's seen on the internet is way out there false, and racist against Jews and poc.
yeah, it's a reference to a demon lizard who lived in the basement of a fraternity in an episode of buffy the vampire slayer, and the lizard was basically the patriarchy in that episode
Ah. Maybe Im jumpy as I've seen too many antisemitic material in the past few years referring to us as lizards and such.
OMG I JUST ORDERED THE POOP ON THE PATRIARCHY HOODIE FOR MY TINY DOG AND I’M SO EXCITED I HAVE TO USE ALLLLLLL CAAAAPPPPPPSSSS!!!!!
I need that Don’t Assume Anything as a 29 yo trans masc person who looks like a 13 yo girl. Sums me up so much lol.
AHHH! Thank you so much for this! I've been desperate for menswear cut for AFAB bodies. The only place I knew was Wildfang and they are usually way out of my budget. Also trying to buy more from independent merchants just generally so this is a win-win.
You know, I'm a femme, but I'm not a hard one. And because I'm a femme, I don't want to wear unisex T-shirts. Where are the pretty, women-cut, femme t-shirts?
The Lavender Menace shirt comes in a women's cut, and AS has some others that do too, although they keep peskily selling out…check out the store, they normally have a scissoring one, a lazy femme one, can't remember what else?
These are so great! I’m wearing the “wish you were queer” shirt right now!
I’m also happy to learn about werk for pecs! Def donating to that.
i really, really wish i had the guts to wear the vag sign shirt but i don’t know if i could just sit in class with that emblazoned across my chest.
GOT THE LAVENDER MENACE T SHIRT LAST WEEK!! Came in yesterday and I love it. SO soft!! Ah I wish this was posted a bit earlier so I could have seen some of these before pride. This compilation is incredible.
It’s super soft
that wish you were queer shirt made me smile
The Autostraddle store is better than ever but half the shirt styles only go up to a 2XL?? I love you guys but you need to find a better vendor, because that's not fair to your fat readership. K thanks byeeeee
Agreed!
I know that it's from 2018, but it's disappointing to see dfrntpigeon's pride crystals design lacking any sort of representation of the lesbian community :(
Thank you for including an Australian creator in here! For once shipping costs may be less than the cost of the garment!
I know! And they have a couple of “DEADLY” shirts too! Good to see
This is exactly the content I’ve been looking for. Thank you!!
Here to confirm that Autostraddle’s “who all’s gay here” shirt is perfect for a hot Pride day and gets a solid share of compliments.
Besides the point, but just want to take a moment to appreciate how ridiculously soft literally everything autostraddle makes is. I don’t know how y’all do it but it is incredible. Can confirm that it is helping me live my best/coziest/softest life.
I love this roundup!
JZD!!! I love their Bien Gay shirt. https://jenzeanodesigns.com/products/bien-gay-pride-tee
The shop is run by two wives in South Texas.
I love this post but also hate it at the same time. See, I’m buying a new car in July so I told myself not to spend too much money in June. Then this post comes along to just laugh in my face.
Before I click on all these links and then get disappointed, it would be super helpful to know which, if any, are size inclusive. It's really hard to find ethically-made, cute Pride clothes in plus sizes.
I was just going to make this comment! As a fat person, i know I will be so disappointed when visiting most of these sites
wow yall I was NOT planning on buying anything and then this Plants Against Gender Norms shirt happened and i’m broken! https://www.etsy.com/listing/888680503/plants-against-gender-norms-t-shirt?ref=shop_home_active_82&crt=1&variation0=1582586486&variation1=1582586474
Okay, I know this post is about t-shirts (and I will be buying some) but what I *really* want is some kind of necklace with a sizable transgender pendant a la a 70’s style astrology necklace. Surely this must exist.
Wow, I am the owner of Many Many Moons Ago and am so honored to see my shop on this list! Thank you so much for supporting the community. <3
Echoing some other comments, but as a fat person i know that most of not all of these stores won't carry my size! Let's see some 3x – 6x options
Hi Sarah, Umoja Threads Apparel carries up to 5X in most items! We also don't charge more for some sizes. Our goal is to be body positive and inclusive in every way. http://www.umojathreads.com
You forgot the T in "the Tegan & Sara foundation, which "fights for economic justice, health and representation for LGBQ girls and women."" there buddy
Umoja Threads Apparel Company™ is gender expansive fashion brand with the LGBTQ+ BIPOC communities in mind, and streetwear/athleisure designed for all bodies.
Founded by Black queer couple, Tara Marshall-Hill and Mo Hill, Umoja Threads™ is the answer to their frustration at being unable to find apparel that celebrated our Blackness *and* celebrated our identities as a cis female lesbian and non-binary person. The Black pride apparel companies ignore us, and we found it difficult to find apparel that fit our style at stores that carried mostly LGBTQ+ apparel.
* We are vehemently inclusive! ALL sizes are the SAME price, and we carry up to 5X in most styles.* We also have an incredible number of designs for every style and every identity.
We’re having a ton of flash sales throughout Pride month and would love to see you all come through!!!
