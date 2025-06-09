Hunter Schafer Won’t Be Zelda, but She Might Be Joining the MCU

If you’ve been in the same internet nerd circles as me in the past few days, you might have seen rumors floating around that Hunter Schafer was potentially going to be the titular role in a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda. One of the most common types of comment I saw was that since Hunter Schafer so closely resembles the video game character, unlike with race- or gender-swapped characters who are sometimes called out for not being “accurate” and hiding behind false claims of just wanting to be “true to the source material,” bigots were going to have to be transphobic with their full chests to go against this idea.

Sadly, it seems these were, in fact, just rumors, and probably started as a fan cast, because that has happened before. And the Euphoria star has said she loved the games as a kid and was flattered by this comparison.

However, while the Zelda rumors are proving to be untrue, sources are now saying she might be up for a role in the MCU. It could be that the rumors she’s up for Mystique in the newest X-Men reboot are true after all, despite her playing coy on former red carpets, or maybe she’s being considered for something else entirely. We’ll probably get confirmation soon though, because supposedly with a director and writer set, they should be casting the new X-Men movie soon. It’ll be the first full X-Men feature since they were brought into the official Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Another queer rumor about this project has Ayo Edebiri set to play Storm, which would definitely be interesting. I have a feeling Ayo Edebiri’s Storm would be pretty different than Halle Berry’s. The MCU is severely lacking in LGBTQ+ characters and actors, so these two being added to the mix would be a welcome addition, in my opinion. And I know that casting Hunter Schafer as Mystique wouldn’t automatically mean that they were going to have the character be trans as well, but I think Mystique’s story specifically, with her shapeshifting ability, could be made richer and more compelling if that is explored.

Travel Down the Grapevine for More News

+ Lili Reinhart’s show Hal & Harper is coming to streaming so we can all finally watch her be girlfriends with Alyah Chanelle Scott from Sex Lives of College Girls

+ Get a glimpse of Stephanie Beatriz reprising her role as Quiet in the upcoming second season of Twisted Metal

+ Here are some gay highlights from The Tony Awards last night

+ Related, the original Broadway cast of Hamilton reunited for a medley at the Tony’s, including Ariana Debose reprising her role as The Bullet

+ The show Adults is like a new Broad City or New Girl buddy comedy about a gaggle of housemates, almost all of whom are sexually fluid

+ Amanda Seyfried confirmed that if and when the second Jennifer’s Body happens, she’s not doing it without Megan Fox

+ Another member of the girl group KATSEYE has come out, happy pride!

+ BET’s reality show about ballroom called House on Fire dropped a trailer

+ Miley Cyrus was heckled into singing The Climb at the Tribeca Film Festival because, despite saying she wasn’t going on tour, people thought they bought tickets to her tour

+ Miley almost got her famous friends (including Madonna) to mud wrestle for a music video, but her label turned her down

+ Fletcher is as surprised as anyone that she fell for a boy