Quiz: Which “League Of Their Own” Character Are You?

You’ve binged “A League of Their Own” and now you are dying to know: which character from the Amazon Prime Video TV series “A League Of Their Own” are you?
Which League of Their Own Character Are You?
I got Carson and yeah, if I’d been born about 60 years earlier*, I could have been Carson.
*and with athletic ability
Lupe! I feel that
honored to be Lupe Garcia!
I got Carson and indeed deeply relate to the push-and-pull dynamic of being a recovering people pleaser but also someone who can be assertive/ambitious/stubbornly determined. If only I could throw a ball and take a few more risks.
Took it twice bc a lot of them I was torn between two answers and got Carson both times!
“9. Pick a 1940/50s star to take on a date to a fancy pizza parlor” this was HARD!!!!!! So many of my early crushes in this list 😆 LOLLLLL
Lupe Garcia. I’ll have to watch the movie one of these days.