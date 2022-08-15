13 Photos of Dyke Culture Between 1988 and 2003, by Phyllis Christopher

feature image: Phyllis Christopher
In the late ’80s, photographer Phyllis Christopher moved to San Francisco, where she documented protests, queer nightlife, and more. She later became a contributor and photo editor at the lesbian erotica publication On Our Backs, where she worked one-on-one with models who shared their own kinks and curiosities in its pages.
Earlier this year, Christopher published a collection of her black-and-white photos from this era called Dark Room. The book also includes writing from Susie Bright, Laura Guy, and Michelle Tea, as well as an interview with Shar Rednour. In June, I interviewed Christopher about her life and creative process, and she has generously offered to share more of her photography with us.
I love these photos. They feel joyous and hot, and they capture an underground dyke culture that was loud, ferocious, and teeming with sexuality.
If you like what you see and want to see even more, purchase Dark Room online from Book Works. And if you’re near San Francisco, you can attend the San Francisco book launch for Dark Room on Sunday, August 21st, from 3pm to 5pm at the Folsom Street Community Center. Phyllis will be joined by Susie Bright, Laura Guy, Shar Rednour, and Michelle Tea. Carol Queen will host.
San Francisco, CA – 2000 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Karin – Buffalo, NY – 1988 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Queer Nation visibility action at Concord Mall – Concord, CA – 1990 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Dancers – Club G Spot – San Francisco, CA – 1989 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Pro-Choice March – San Francisco, CA – 1989 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Elvis Herselvis at Klubstitute – San Francisco, CA – 1991 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Alley, South of Market – San Francisco, CA – 1997 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Cartoonist Kris Kovick- San Francisco, CA – 1992 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Flannel Fetish Tribute for On Our Backs – San Francisco, CA – 1991 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Daddy’s Boy – San Francisco, CA – 2000 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Michou and Cooper – San Francisco, CA – 1997 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
Tribe 8 – San Francisco, CA – 1995 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
San Francisco, CA – 2003 (Photo by Phyllis Christopher)
