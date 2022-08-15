How was your weekend binging A League of Their Own, friends? So good, I hope! I made you a Pop Culture Fix while watching it all through for a second time!

+ A League of Their Own is already eyeballing a season two. The producers chatted to Variety about a potential mid-spring production start for Prime Video’s GAYEST SHOW EVER. Amazon hasn’t yet announced a season two, but the show has topped the Prime viewers chart since it debuted on Friday, and EP Will Graham told reporters at the Television Critics Association panel last week: “We’ve already started writing and bringing the story for Season 2. Our hope is to shoot in like, mid-spring. And we’ll see how that works out with everything coming to this a lot. You know, this is our launch day. We’ve all been working on this show for such a long time. And we get to now have this moment of seeing how it connects with the world and everything else comes after from there. But we’re just so happy to be proud to be in this moment and be telling these stories and we can’t wait to go back and do more.” Neither can we, Will Graham! Neither can we!

+ The Sandman is better for keeping the original “disturbing lesbian plot.”

+ Netflix has a problem with cancelling lesbian shows and we need to talk about it.

+ Anaïs in Love is the lesbian Frances Ha.

+ Queer creators win big at Gen Con’s 2022 Ennie awards.

+ Samantha Paige Rosen over at Electric Literature: Everyone has moved on and I’m still thinking about Miranda’s coming out scene.

+ Jenny Hagel, a veteran writer for Late Night With Seth Meyers and head writer for The Amber Ruffin Show, called up Vulture to talk about DEBS!

+ The Wilds and 9 other LGBTQ+ shows cancelled way too soon.

+ Tatiana Maslany is returning to AMC for a six-episode “all-girls boarding school thriller.” 👀

+ Hayley Kiyoko on Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill and her new Panorama album.

+ Amandla Stenberg dropped by The Daily Show to discuss her horror comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

+ Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams are on the cover of this month’s The Advocate.

+ Aubrey Plaza has no qualms with Edgar Wright’s Tomb Raider fan casting.

+ Kate McKinnon is on Vulture’s Good One podcast talking about her decision to leave SNL and why she wanted to literally kiss the show goodbye.