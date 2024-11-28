Gay Things To Look at On Your Phone When Avoiding Family At Thanksgiving

Multiple trips to the bathroom or volunteering to be the person to run a last-minute errand is a time-honored gay tradition, because when spending time with overwhelming straight families, sometimes we really just need a Little Gay Break. If you anticipate a lot of toilet scrolling or disappearing into your phone today, why not skip the intermittent horrors of X and Meta and instead stay right here on Autostraddle dot com, where there are 15 years of gay stories, photos, games, lists, ideas, deep dives, and missives for you to feast your eyes on before, during, or after the big feast today. I’ve divided this Thanksgiving Scroll Guide into four sections: Mindless, Hilarious, Sexy, and Serious. Go with whatever vibe sounds like the nicest escape from family!

Need other ideas for breaks from your family that aren’t scrolling? I’ve got that for you, too.

Mindless

I mean honestly you should just browse the entire Quizzes section or Puzzles section, but here let me pull out some particular gems!

Holigay Quiz: What Entirely Made Up Gay Hallmark Christmas Movie Are You? by KKU

Quiz: Which Gay Holiday Archetype Are You? by KKU

Quiz: Which Queer Christmas Movie Character Are You? by Riese

Quiz: Which Fictional Gay Mom Is Your Daddy? by Riese

Am I Gay Quiz by Riese

Quiz: Which Pair of Cinematic Boys Should You Bisexually Terrorize? by Drew

Hilarious

You could also just browse the full Comedy tag, which is full of gems and classics, especially when you go a few years back when we were just blogging so chaotically (please tell us we should start blogging chaotically again).

30 Days of Carol by Erin

Literally, just read all of them.

10 Fictional Guys That Gave Me Gender Envy Growing Up Ranked by How Much I Wanted To F*ck Them by Motti

5 Trans-Affirming Surgeries I Only Want After Watching 90s Winona Ryder Movies by Drew

Everyone Is “Upset” About the Way I Cut Brownies — I Must Defend My Honor by KKU

How Happy Could I Make These Disney Villains? by Christina

Actresses Born Before My Grandma Ranked by How Badly I Want Them to Top Me by Drew

What to Say to Someone Who Met a Lesbian by Erin

Sorry, A 19th Century Woman Already Has the Best Tombstone by Erin

Are Straight Women Okay? by Erin

You could also just go through Erin’s whole author page.

10 Poison-Free Alternatives To Foods and Drinks With Poison In Them by Riese

‘Euphoria’ Characters Ranked By How Likely They’d Survive ‘Dune’ by Drew

I Got High and Watched Tello’s Latest Christmas Movie, ‘A Holiday I Do’ by Drew

I Got High and Watched ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure’ by Drew

Sexy

Browse the erotica archives or read our sex diaries through the years!

I’m F*cking a Married Couple Ten Years Older Than Me by Anonymous

Things I’ve Never Asked My Girlfriend of Three Years About Age Gaps, Topping, and Our First Date by KKU

I Asked the Women Who Follow Me on Instagram if They’d Like To Receive Nudes. Here’s What Happened by Summer

25 Streaming Movies With Hot Lesbian Sex Scenes by Riese and Drew

55 Literary Books With Great Lesbian Sex Inside Them by Riese and Kayla

My Girlfriend and I Got High and Came Up With Role Plays for You To Try With Your Girlfriend by Drew

I’m Going To Keep On Cruising at the Men’s Only Club by Vera

Serious

Don’t worry, this section won’t be too intense! It’s basically a mix of educational and history pieces, really compelling queer creative nonfiction that’ll make you FEEL and THINK, and cultural criticism. For when you want to escape your family physically but not escape entirely mentally today! And as a bonus, a lot of these are intentionally relevant to Thanksgiving! And be sure to check out our First Person archives, which contain so many incredible personal essays from through the past decade+.

Indigenous Resistance Movements From the 20th and 21st Centuries We Can Learn From by Stef

The Virtue of Being Apolitical by Aamina

My Favorite Thanksgiving Tradition Happens the Night Before by KKU

Immerse Yourself in the Work of Indigenous Writers With This Anti-Colonial Reading List for Thanksgiving by Stef

How To Roast a Turkey by KKU

Et Tu, Laura Ingalls Wilder? by Autumn

All Girls Want To Eat Each Other by Mallory

I Had an Affair With My College Dean by Olivia

The Limits and Possibilities of an Anti-Zionist Hanukkah by Drew

Your Fear Doesn’t Matter by Drew

