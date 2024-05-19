Which Pair of Cinematic Boys Should You Bisexually Terrorize?

Since Challengers took the world* by storm, there’s been a lot of talk about the MMF throuple on-screen. But Challengers isn’t just about any MMF throuple dynamic. It’s about the very specific — and oft-filmed — romance between two bros and the woman they worship.

It’s less a love triangle or a throuple and more two men acting out their desire to fuck by projecting onto a woman. Although a pedestal has its problems, there’s also potential fun to be had as the woman at the center of the trio.

So let’s say you’re a bisexual getting off on two homoerotic boys drooling over you, which pair of movie bros would be your ideal to terrorize?

*my group chats, my Spotify, and the bisexuals I follow on Twitter

How do you want to meet someone (or someones) whose live(s) you'll change forever?(Required)
Pick a number on the Kinsey scale:(Required)
Which pair of sun signs would you most want to have a threesome with?(Required)
What was your favorite of these 2023 lesbian movies?(Required)
What's your post-sex snack?(Required)
Pick a love triangle from TV:(Required)
What are your feelings about threesomes?(Required)
Who is your favorite man from the original The L Word?(Required)
Pick a recent Autostraddle headline:(Required)
Pick a cinematic girl who could terrorize YOU:(Required)

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Drew Burnett has written 535 articles for us.

3 Comments

  1. I got Design for Living, which I really want to see but haven’t been able to get hold of :(
    What were the other options? I always want to be able to read all the possible results of these quizzes!

  2. My cousin told me about this website, but I’m not sure whether he created this post because no one else understands my issues as well as he does. Thank you; you are very fantastic.

