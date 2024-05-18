These Throwback Photos of ‘The L Word’ Cast Will Rocket You Right Back to 2005

Close your eyes and think about the mid-to-late 2000s. Can you smell the unwashed leather wrist cuff? Can you taste the Caramel Macchiato? Can you hear the Kinnie Star and the Stars and The Be Good Tanyas, the Tegan & Sara? Most of all, do you feel a little Shane today?

Let’s take a journey back in time to the beginning of time — the original L Word.

Pre-Premiere Press Tour – Winter 2003

Prior to the show’s premiere in February of 2004, the cast participated in a flurry of press events. This included a scarf-forward “preview luncheon” at the then-very-buzzy Blue Fin restaurant in New York City’s infamous Times Square, attended by the whole cast and their flatirons:

Several cast members attended the Power Up Premiere Gala in Los Angeles that November (Power Up was a non-profit focused on increasing visibility for lesbians in the arts and media). Most importantly is that Laurel Holloman wore this hat and also A DRESS OVER JEANS, which is peak mid-aughts fashion!

They also turned up Showtime’s 2003 TCA Presentation. Erin Daniels is basically wearing a Dana Fairbanks sundress, Eric Mabius is ready for his 8th grade graduation, and Mia Kirshner continues her commitment to several statement necklaces at once.

Why were they using Cryptkeeper font for this panel:

L Word Season One Premiere Event at LACMA – January 2004

Attendees of the Season One Premiere event at the Los Angeles Contemporary Museum of Art included Christian Slater, Melissa Etheridge and her then-wife Tammy Lynn Micheals (who played Shane’s stalker, Lacey, in Season One) and actress Joely Fisher (she’d been part of the main cast of Ellen). Also present were Season One guest stars Kelly Lynch (Ivan), Devon Gummersal (Lisa), Guinevere Turner (Gabby Devoux) and Anne Archer (Lenore).

Big family pic here, lots of colors, weird tension with Karina Lombard, Mia is cold in her very Jenny doily dress:

15th Annual GLAAD Media Awards – March 2004

The entire cast of The L Word presented the award for Outstanding Television Journalism at the 15th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Mia is giving a little Winona Ryder energy here.

L Word Season One DVD Release Party – January 2005

Leisha’s tie / sweater-vest situation here is timeless.

Season Two Premiere Parties – February 2005

Attendees to Season Two screening and premiere parties in New York and Los Angeles included of course the cast as well as Season Two actors Eric Lively, Camryn Manheim, Anne Ramsey (who also appeared in Season One) and Sandra Bernhard. Other assorted celebrities in attendance: Rosie O’Donnell and her then-wife, Kelly, Hank Azaria, Wilson Cruz, Julie Benz and Tammy Townsend.

Kate wearing the white tank top with a black tie for the Los Angeles premiere is iconic. Also we wore a lot of necklaces at once back then. The premiere in Los Angeles was followed by a party at The Abbey that included a “dessert buffet” and servers dressed in pink serving pink beverages.

Your Gay Moms:

At a Queer as Folk / L Word joint premiere party in San Francisco. I feel like the Mandee on the Upper West Side sold knockoffs of everything in this picture and I bought all of them including the hat.

L Word Season Three Premiere Party – 2006

The “most 2006 outfit award” goes to Alexandra Heddison!!! The long sparkly double-layer cami with the flare jeans you love to see it!!

Everyone talking to a man:

L Word Adjacent Promotional Events – 2006

The General Motors Annual Celebrity Fashion Show in 2006 was a real snapshot of the era — attendees and models included Mischa Barton, Lindsay Lohan, Eva Longoria, Carmen Electra, Jeremy Piven, Nick Lachey, Anna Kournikova, Jenna Elfman, Jamie Foxx, Sarah Chalke, Daisy Fuentes… and of course, high femme icons Alexandra Heddison, Kate Moennig and Erin Daniels.

Starting in late 2005, Showtime was exploring all kinds of merchandising options for the program and one of them was this since-forgotten perfume, launched at Fred Segal. This particular party was STAR-STUDDED with absolute abandon — first of all, Stormy Daniels was an honored guest. Secondly Ashley Tisdale, bisexual actress Bai Ling, lesbian host of the quickly-forgotten Queer Eye For the Straight Girl program Honey Labrador, Pheobe Price on crutches, and guest stars Dana Delaney and Camryn Manheim all turned up.

This is my favorite photo sequence of all time:

There was this girl who made videos about The L Word who then wrote a whole book about it and they had a launch party at Virgin Megastore. I love Daniel’s t-shirt:

Season Five Premiere Party – January 2008

I think Paris Hilton came to this party. Everyone is having an amazing and chaotic time. Big fedora energy.

You know when it’s like, five drinks deep into the party and your friend is like “okay everybody get together for a group pic!” and everyone is like “please no” and maybe like three people are into it and everybody else either wants to go back to the bar or go home? Anyhow, that’s this photo:

Season Six Farewell Party – January 2009

As we stumble forward into the 2010s,