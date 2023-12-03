Quiz: Which Queer Christmas Movie Character Are You?

Despite progress being made in many other areas of media visibility, lesbians, bisexuals and queers aren’t exactly thriving in the Christmas movie department — but we’ve certainly got enough Christmas movie heroines to really sit down and figure out our true holiday hearts by matching ourselves to a fictional character through a series of seemingly random but intentionally crafted questions. (And stay tuned for the updated Lesbian+ Christmas movies list coming out later this week!)
Which Queer Christmas Movie Character Are You?
I got Abby and my partner got Riley so I can say with 100% certainty that this quiz is accurate. Kthanksbyeeee
The quiz won’t give me a result without answering the tiebreaker question. And I don’t know who all those characters are. This quiz is a big fat fail.
I got Abby from Happiest Season, which tracks because I also got Abby in the Happiest Season quiz from 3 years ago, and also in real life I am Abby from the Happiest Season which I bet you never knew.