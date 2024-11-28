A List of Small Things You’ll Never Regret Doing

1. Wash + change your bedsheets.

2. Wake up early to watch the sunrise.

3. Text your friend “I’m in the neighborhood, wanna meet up?” the next time you’re in a friend’s neighborhood.

4. Get even just one tiny bouquet of fresh flowers — doesn’t have to be fancy! You don’t have to have a vase either; throw it in a mason jar or water glass. Put it on a windowsill or in the bathroom next to the sink.

5. Bake a large batch of something sweet and deliver some of it to friends. Doesn’t have to be elaborate. Keep it simple, a boxed cake or the cookie recipe on the back of a bag of chocolate chips.

6. Text a loved one you’ve been thinking about.

7. Ask a friend or partner to tell you about something they’re looking forward to.

8. Make a list of small things you’re looking forward to.

9. Go to the library.

10. Eat you favorite fruit outside.

11. If you must look at social media, ask your followers for a book recommendation.

12. Go on a walk in a park.

13. Pretend to be a tourist in your own community and go to a museum/park/sightseeing destination you’ve never been to.

14. Make a list of your five favorite albums of all time and then listen to them in succession while going about your day.

15. Or, you know, literally just listen to your favorite song if that sounds like too much effort.

16. Hang that piece of wall art you’ve been meaning to hang.

17. Tie-dye a stained shirt. (Do you know how many clothes I’ve salvaged with this method?!)

18. Candy citrus peels. It’s so easy and a great way to use the entire part of a citrus fruit.

19. Do a Sporcle quiz about a topic you love.

20. Go through your books and donate some to the library.

21. Buy a new plant.

22. Or do the free version and ask a plant friend for some cuttings for propagation.

23. Set aside intentional time in the day to read or journal.

24. Do a bunch of research on an extremely specific topic, just in the interest of gaining new knowledge.

25. Pull one tarot card and let it guide you for the rest of the day.

26. Ask a friend to tell you about a dream they recently had.

27. Read a queer short story.

28. Do a simmer pot.

29. Open a window for a little fresh air (weather dependent, obviously).

30. Rewatch a favorite movie scene. Just a scene! The smallest time commitment!

31. Add lemon or lime or mint or cucumber or ginger to your water. Just infuse your water with something, why not! I had orange and rosemary infused water recently, and it made my whole day.

32. Press and dry leaves.

33. Re-read a favorite book from childhood.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 930 articles for us.

