Quiz: Which Gay Holiday Archetype Are You?

Hello and happy holigays!!! Here I am with another one of my quizzes that seeks to peer into the innermost corners of your soul. Are you a Hot Cocoa Mommi, a Fire Pit Butch, a Chaos Elf? We’re here to find out which gay holiday archetype that I made up fits you best. If you’re looking for additional holigay quiz fun, might I suggest my 2021 quiz that features ENTIRELY MADE UP HALLMARK LESBIAN MOVIES? I’m still very proud of that one.

Which Gay Holiday Archetype Are You?

Choose an ornament:(Required)
What sounds like a nice way to spend a holiday weekend?(Required)
Pick a flavor:(Required)
Where would you like to go on a holiday getaway?(Required)
Pick a type of fire:(Required)
Pick a cookie:(Required)
What would you most like to receive as a luxury gift?(Required)
Pick a hot beverage:(Required)
What’s your holiday season vibe?(Required)
What kind of book would you like to receive as a gift?(Required)
Pick a holiday party hors d'oeuvres:(Required)
Pick a pie:(Required)

