Hello and happy holigays!!! Here I am with another one of my quizzes that seeks to peer into the innermost corners of your soul. Are you a Hot Cocoa Mommi, a Fire Pit Butch, a Chaos Elf? We’re here to find out which gay holiday archetype that I made up fits you best. If you’re looking for additional holigay quiz fun, might I suggest my 2021 quiz that features ENTIRELY MADE UP HALLMARK LESBIAN MOVIES? I’m still very proud of that one.
Which Gay Holiday Archetype Are You?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Tried three times but it won’t show me results, just keeps bringing me back to the quiz :(
I just tested it and it works for me! Is it possible you accidentally skipped a question?
I’m getting the same thing – specifically I think this result URL is just reloading the quiz? https://www.autostraddle.com/quiz-which-gay-holiday-archetype-are-you/?results=5462b092
Also getting the same
Fire Pit Butch! I can get along with that!
Mostly this quiz made me feel really hungry?!!