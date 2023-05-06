feature image photo by Vrinda Mahesh / 500px via Getty Images
I’m currently home alone, because my fiancé is away on a writing residency, and while she’s probably busy writing the next great dyke novel, I’m here at home doing equally vital work for the community: shitposting on Instagram.
It all started when I had a sudden craving for one of my favorite desserts: the humble brownie sundae. I marched to Publix, got my ingredients, and went through the motions of preparing boxed brownie mix, which is pretty much the limit of my baking skills. I’m a cook — not a baker. Apparently, I’m also a scourge of society, if my Instagram DMs are any indication. After baking my brownies, I posted what was easily my most controversial social media take of all time. No, it wasn’t about politics or the economy or anything like that. It was a photo of the way I had cut my brownies upon extracting them for the oven, a photo that displeased many, affirmed few. With it, I included my humble opinion that brownies should always be cut middle-first. Confused? Take a look:
Responses to this claim ranged from bewildered to aghast, with a handful of folks chiming in to say I was brave to take this bold and correct stance. “Unhinged,” one friend merely replied. “Kayla what,” said another. “Wait…..” said one, who seemingly could not process what she was looking at. “My dad does this, and everyone yells at him” a stranger said, and to this father out there, I say: Solidarity! I feel it’s imperative to note that the wife of one of the people who called my actions unhinged separately messaged me to say I was right. I hope #BrownieGate has not negatively affected their marriage!
The reactions streamed in, a lot of questions were asked, and I was forced to post a few follow ups defending and contextualizing my stance.
While there were many people who defended the edges and corners of brownies, claiming them to be chewy and delicious (imo, they are crumbly, dry, and too much like a cookie, and if I were in the mood for a cookie, I would have a cookie), even those who agreed with me a medium rare brownie is best were apparently still upset by my actions. They took offense not to the piece of brownie I favor but to the way I went about getting to it. It was my refusal to cut the entire brownie pan into rectangles before taking out the middle that was the problem. Why stab and remove the middle? How will one continue to eat the rest?
Well, the much needed context is that when I’m making brownies, it’s almost exclusively for a brownie sundae. I didn’t spend time cutting the entire pan of brownies, because I wanted a very smushy, hot, borderline raw piece of brownie to be the base of my sundae. A brownie sundae where the brownie is not warm enough to at least partially melt some of the ice cream and whipped cream atop it is not a brownie sundae for me!
One friend said my chaotic cutting method is excusable if I’m planning to eat the entire pan of brownies myself. It is not a cut conducive to sharing. To that, I say: Fair. These were brownies for one.
As to the questions asked about how I would continue to eat the rest of the brownie, my answer is simple. In the days since that fateful brownie night, every time I want a piece of brownie, I simply cut off a bite-sized or couple-bite-sized piece with a knife, not caring much for shape or exactitude, and squeeze some whipped cream on top and eat it. I will continue to do so until the brownies are gone, which they very nearly are. Again, I suppose this only works when I’m enjoying brownies solo.
A lot of people called for a retraction to my statement, but I held fast. As I persevered, I was also exposed to some brownie takes that seem even wilder than my own! More than one person claimed that not only must one cut the entire pan but that the middle piece must be “worked up to.” Almost a “saving the best for last” mentality or, as Autostraddle Editor in Chief Carmen put it, “edging by eating edges.”
I had to put it to a poll to determine overall consensus once and for all. In the end, 67% of my followers said I was unhinged, and 33% said I was correct. I can live with a one-third approval rating.
So, I bring this to you! Where do you stand on #BrownieGate?
I agree that the middle part is the best part of a pan of brownies, but I cannot fathom not saving the best for last. After you eat the best part what is there to look forward to??
But also if you save it for last it won’t be hot and gooey so might not the best part anymore.
Someone should write their thesis about this ethical dilemma
I am similarly conflicted. But also I think you need a fudgier brownie mix.
imo a pan of brownies should be cut not into squares but instead as a narrow border all the way around, and all relationships should be comprised of a person who will eat that border with all the edges and another person who will eat the (clearly superior) edge-free inside part. this type of balance is more essential to me than ensuring all relationships have a person who doesn’t want the pickle that comes on their plate at a diner and another person who will eat each plate’s complimentary pickle.
ahahahaha my fiancé and I both want the pickle and both want the middle piece but we just share 🫶🏽 the only things we gift to each other is she gives me her olives and I give her my capers
olive/caper exchanges are a 100000% valid foundation for relationships!
My solution is usually to (slightly) undercook the brownies altogether, so that the edge pieces are in that soft, medium-rare state when it comes out of the oven. And when I eat the middle later I’m likely to microwave it slightly to warm it up (unless I’m in the mood to just cut off a bite-size sliver whenever I walk past the brownie pan). Ngl, I haven’t made brownies in a long time and am now considering it…
I’ve tried this but I always juuuuuust miss the window and still overcook!
I’m of the opinion that the middle brownies are best, but they have to be worked up to. You have to snake your way through the pan, so that the minimum possible edges are exposed to the air, thus preserving the freshness as best you can. Even if I were planning on eating the whole pan by myself, I would snake my way through it so that I wouldn’t have to eat dry ones later
Also imo a standard square pan yields 16 brownies, not 9. I like them small (but yes sometimes take two at a time)
I like smaller desserts that I just eat more of too! I like when something is bite sized lol. I even cut tollhouse cookies in half before baking them which for some reason is different to me than buying the tollhouse minis
I’m glad we are bringing this to the proper authority, the whims of the people, so i can finally say that for once I got to wonder “is this a weird American thing?” which as a Canadian is all you can hope for some days. I will say, you have forced me to question everything i thought to be true about cutting up baked goods
As much as I wish I could blame America here, I think this is more of “a KKU thing” 💀
This is completely horrifying. I see your reasons for wanting the middle piece and that’s perfectly sensible but I can’t imagine how it would be quicker to mangle the poor brownie like that than lifting it out and cutting it into squares. But I use greaseproof paper when I bake brownie and clearly have inferior middle-piece-cutting skills so 🤷
Oh I am QUICK quick I don’t even use a knife I just use a spatula with a firm edge
That makes it both better and worse!
LOLLLLLLL
This is too “Funny” are you needy or clingy?? Eating, cutting, you’re Brown-eye!! Is you’re bussiness…..
Have fun in life, not regret! GL and God speed
The sundae logic makes sense to me! And I like the cutting-off-little-slivers approach, although I would be afraid it would dry out in the pan.
I am also particular about the way I cut and eat my brownies, but in the opposite way – I only like them frozen. I only make the Smitten Kitchen cocoa brownie recipe (the perfect brownie in my opinion), and I cut them into small pieces as soon as they’re cooled and freeze them. I don’t like them warm or at room temperature but they’re perfect just out of the freezer or slightly thawed! I like a firm but fudgy brownie. I also don’t like the edge pieces and give them to my spouse. Yum, brownies!!
Ooooo I’ve never tried frozen!!!
vanessa williams: “save the best for last”
kayla: “save the best for first”