What I Think I’m Going To Do When My Girlfriend Is Gone for a Month vs. What I Actually Do

By

What I Think I’m Going To Do When
My Girlfriend Is Gone for a Month

  1. Catch up on the shows I watch without her that I’m behind on
  2. Get dressed up to take myself on romantic solo dates to my favorite places
  3. Go on long walks around the neighborhood
  4. Finally organize the nonfiction section of our bookcases, which for some reason is the only section not yet alphabetized
  5. Get really into fancy ingredient lattes
  6. Go to bed early
  7. Write and send her letters
  8. Meditate
  9. Go to the beach by myself and not do anything weird while there
  10. Certainly not fundamentally change any of the decor in our home that would be absurd
  11. Work efficiently and with great focus on my languishing novel draft
  12. Play with the dog
  13. Order Domino’s
  14. Organize my makeup
  15. Call my friends
  16. Get my Yellowjackets recap done early and then have a kiddie pool day in the backyard
  17. Write things for Autostraddle that aren’t about my relationship/personal life for once

What I Actually Do When
My Girlfriend Is Gone for a Month

  1. Rewatch all of The Hunger Games movies for some reason
  2. Spend a lot of time and money on making a high concept Yellowjackets-themed parody TikTok video
  3. Walk to the neighborhood bar to play darts for three hours by myself
  4. Impulse buy five new books that we absolutely in no way have shelf space for
  5. Chug cold brew until I can see through space and time
  6. GET in bed early but then stay up watching superhero movies on my laptop
  7. Send her nudes
  8. Blast Bad Bunny while chugging cold brew
  9. Go to the beach by myself and collect 10+ lbs of seashells
  10. Fill the lamps on our bedside tables with seashells
  11. Do overly meticulous research for my lesbian haunted house horror screenplay
  12. Talk to the dog
  13. Order Domino’s
  14. Watch makeup tutorials
  15. Send 15-minute voice memos to friends
  16. Get my Yellowjackets recap early and then add 1800 more words just for fun
  17. Write this list
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 543 articles for us.

2 Comments

  1. KAYLA STOP. My partner hasn’t gone on an overnight trip without me in ages, and I’ve been dreaming of all the things I’ll do when I’m home alone, and it is honestly painful how accurate this is about what will actually happen when he leaves.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!