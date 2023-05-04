What I Think I’m Going To Do When
My Girlfriend Is Gone for a Month
- Catch up on the shows I watch without her that I’m behind on
- Get dressed up to take myself on romantic solo dates to my favorite places
- Go on long walks around the neighborhood
- Finally organize the nonfiction section of our bookcases, which for some reason is the only section not yet alphabetized
- Get really into fancy ingredient lattes
- Go to bed early
- Write and send her letters
- Meditate
- Go to the beach by myself and not do anything weird while there
- Certainly not fundamentally change any of the decor in our home that would be absurd
- Work efficiently and with great focus on my languishing novel draft
- Play with the dog
- Order Domino’s
- Organize my makeup
- Call my friends
- Get my Yellowjackets recap done early and then have a kiddie pool day in the backyard
- Write things for Autostraddle that aren’t about my relationship/personal life for once
What I Actually Do When
My Girlfriend Is Gone for a Month
- Rewatch all of The Hunger Games movies for some reason
- Spend a lot of time and money on making a high concept Yellowjackets-themed parody TikTok video
- Walk to the neighborhood bar to play darts for three hours by myself
- Impulse buy five new books that we absolutely in no way have shelf space for
- Chug cold brew until I can see through space and time
- GET in bed early but then stay up watching superhero movies on my laptop
- Send her nudes
- Blast Bad Bunny while chugging cold brew
- Go to the beach by myself and collect 10+ lbs of seashells
- Fill the lamps on our bedside tables with seashells
- Do overly meticulous research for my lesbian haunted house horror screenplay
- Talk to the dog
- Order Domino’s
- Watch makeup tutorials
- Send 15-minute voice memos to friends
- Get my Yellowjackets recap early and then add 1800 more words just for fun
- Write this list
KAYLA STOP. My partner hasn’t gone on an overnight trip without me in ages, and I’ve been dreaming of all the things I’ll do when I’m home alone, and it is honestly painful how accurate this is about what will actually happen when he leaves.
LOLLL it has only been four days but so far most of the right column has come tru