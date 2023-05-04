After Bisexual Top Off, Yung Miami Says Megan Thee Stallion Could Have Her for a Lifetime

If you mindlessly keep up with Black celebrity gossip circles for some lite fun while you’re getting crust of your eye in the morning or standing in your kitchen on your phone while you wait for a pot of water to boil for dinner — first of all, same. You should come sit by me. But also — you already know that bisexual rapper Yung Miami (Caresha Brownlee), of City Girls fame and also the host of Caresha, Please, has been inescapable this week.

First, she made her Met Gala debut on the arms of her sometimes on-again, off-again boyfriend Puff Daddy. And yes I know we’re supposed to call him Diddy now, and that by referencing him as “Puff Daddy” I just made myself sound ancient, but listen “on the arms of Diddy” just sounded awkward in my mouth, okay? Anyway, Caresha walked the red carpet with this extremely grown man and then everyone couldn’t stop talking about how Diddy melted into a pile of human sweat upon being asked this one incredibly simple question by Lala Anthony, “do y’all officially go together?”

He answers “we don’t put titles on it” — which left a lot of straight people aghast. Diddy recently fathered a new baby outside of his relationship with Yung Miami, so there’s been a lot of hand wringing around them as couple. Hence why Lala asked the question in the first place. Even though Yung Miami has already stated that she didn’t take the baby to be Diddy cheating and let’s be real, open relationships… exist. Ok. Sorry it’s a long backstory! But I needed you to have a full picture.

So while a bunch of straight aunties with a Twitter account have been clutching pearls worrying if Yung Miami was getting played to her face or not, she’s been actively the belle of New York. After the Met, she went with Diddy to Harlem to meet the infamous stylist Dapper Dan — marking what’s arguably her second major come up in less than a five day period. Caresha minds many things, but what Sean Combs is doing is quite simply not one of them. She’s too busy stacking a resumé. Let us all hustle in her name.

And paying P. Diddy no mind has never been proven more true than in this other story that you maybe didn’t hear — which occurred when Yung Miami was recently the guest on a different podcast, The Jason Lee Show. Jason and Miami were playing a friendly game of “would you rather” when Megan Thee Stallion’s photo came up. Yung Miami, being a bisexual person who knows a good thing in front of her, of course said yes, she would definitely… ahem… amorously spend time with a specific stallion, if given a chance.

This leads to, in my opinion, a very weird line of questioning where Lee, who is gay, asks Yung Miami if she’s actually bisexual or if it’s just one of those things she says to get attention. She responds that she has never hidden that she’s bisexual (true), she’s very open about it (also true). She maybe cannot imagine herself in a relationship with a woman right now… but for someone like Meg? Yeah, Meg could have her for a lifetime.

To fully appreciate the impact of this “lifetime” as it were, let us revisit Yung Miami’s own podcast, Caresha Please, where she interviewed Meg one-on-one, thus bringing our little gossip tale full circle.

On a beautiful warm and serene August day, just a brief nine months ago when were all zygotes in the enternal fountain of youth, I recapped Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion’s encounter for you as follows:

“The entire 46 minute interview has what can only confidently be called BBE, Big Bisexual Energy. It comes out of the gate, right at the top, with Miami asking Meg if she likes girls, which leads to Meg replying, ‘I like what I like, you know… I like you.’

Miami laughs, but in that way you do when you want your voice to get soft: ‘Would you f*ck me?’

Meg doesn’t miss a beat, ‘Yeah, I would.’

Oh really!? Miami asks, ‘So, who’s on top?’

And listen here… listennnnn here… the confidence with which Megan Thee Stallion arches back, shakes her hair behind her shoulders, and says ‘Me.’

Not a doubt. Not a question. ‘It’s definitely giving top, you know that.’

They both laugh, Meg’s got her exactly where she’s sitting. Blushing, Miami admits, ‘Okay, I’d be a bottom for you.'”

They go on to talk about girl-on-girl porn, the benefits of marathon lesbian sex, how sex with women is better, and a variety of other sapphic niceties. It’s very blushy and soft and hot and emphatically broke the internet.

All the rap girls are gay and I love that for them (me). https://t.co/p8B1s8FFVG — Kyra is on strike #WGAStrong (@BlkAssFeminist) August 26, 2022

And listen here, I’m no fool! I’m more than aware that these two are, at their core, publicly flirting for the camera and our entertainment.

But do I love watching two of the biggest names in rap right now, both bisexual, keep this same cat-and-mouse game running for nearly a full calendar year? This is what gives me life like when white lesbians get excited when Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett are sharing a press tour… so baby, you know I do.

This also presents an opportunity to say that while doing “research” for this incredibly important piece of journalism, I came across this photo of Yung Miami and her City Girls costar JT at a recent concert:

City Girls UP.

You hear me??