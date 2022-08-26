Megan Thee Stallion Talks Marathon Lesbian Sex, Flirts With City Girl’s Yung Miami (Real Hot Girl Shit)

Feature image of Yung Miami interviewing Megan Thee Stallion via Caresha Please.

Real hot girl shit!

Megan Thee Stallion joined City Girls rapper Yung Miami’s podcast Caresha Please yesterday — and she immediately went viral. The entire 46 minute interview has what can only confidently be called BBE, Big Bisexual Energy, coming out of the gate right at the top with Miami asking Meg if she likes girls, which leads to Meg replying, “I like what I like you know… I like you.”

Miami laughs, but in that way where your voice gets soft: “Would you f*ck me?”

Meg doesn’t miss a beat, “Yeah I would.”

Teasing back Miami asks, “So, who’s on top?”

And listen here… listen here… the confidence with which Megan Thee Stallion arches back, shakes her hair behind her shoulders, and says “Me.” Not a doubt. Not a question. “It’s definitely giving top, you know that.”

They both laugh, and Miami admits what — c’mon now — we are all thinking, “Okay, I’d be a bottom for you.”

Megan The Stallion’s casually talked about her bisexuality over the years, including back in 2020 when she said on her Instagram Live saying that while she was dating men, “I’m free on the ladies side. I’m looking for a new girlfriend if anybody trying to be a hot girl. I like little petite tings with tattoos, that’s my type.”

During their interview yesterday, Miami talked about first knowing she was bisexual from watching lesbian porn. Meg agrees, “girls are so sensual.”

This leads to two of the most famous women rappers working right now to compare notes. Miami says, “Yeah, I feel like we know how to like, please each other.”

Meg laughs, “It’s straight to the point!.. But I feel like girl sex can last like two days, because she’s like, ‘bitch is you tired?’ And I’m like, ‘bitch is you tired?’”

Highly relatable content.

The ‘lil “Hmmhmm, it’s better” at the end sent me the pearly gates.

(Oh did I forget to mention that according to some sources Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami once made out at the 2021 BET Awards Show After-Party? Sapphic points paying out like lotto machine hitting all cherries.)

I don’t know what to tell you!! Either you’re sold on spending your next 45 minutes watching hot, successful queer Black women, who rap about pussy like they are Picasso painting the next great work of art, both flirt their way through some required press coverage for Meg newest album drop, or you’re not. But it’s one of the last weekends of summer so if I were you I’d get a glass of lemonade and enjoy.

