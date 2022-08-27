You’ve Heard of Cat Twitter, But Have You Heard of Nonbinary Popeye Twitter?

“I ain’t use pronouns on account o’ all me nouns are amateurs!” — the Popeye Official Twitter account

It was an innocent weekday when I chased the Google trends results for “nonbinary” to various alt-right websites, desperately traveling further and further down this wormhole in search of the original source of their ire. The reason? They had some news I was suddenly, deeply interested in: as it turns out, I’m late to the nonbinary Popeye party!

On July 14, 2021, Popeye’s official Twitter account tweeted out a comic panel and a message celebrating Nonbinary Day.

It'sk Nonbinary Day! Happy skelebration to all me amphibious pals! pic.twitter.com/8YT2QlxZIP — Popeye Official (@PopeyeTweetsk) July 14, 2021

But Popeye doesn’t call themself (does Popeye actually use any pronouns? See tweet above) nonbinary, no. Popeye uses the term AMPHIBIOUS! Amphibious! It’s perfect and sourced, in actuality, from older comic panels. It’s also, exactly something Popeye would say.

In July of this year, cartoonist Randy Milholland told D.D. Leng of The Daily Cartoonist “If you go by today’s definition, Popeye was gender fluid.”From the article:

“During the strip’s early days, for example, Popeye once met an orphaned girl who lamented that she didn’t have a mother.

So Popeye dresses up as a woman and says, ‘I’m your mom now,’”

While Milholland says, “I don’t live in that purely straight white world, and I don’t think a lot of other people do either,” various alt-right publications then began to lament:

“Beloved comic gets ‘woke’ facelift” — bizcapreview dot com [lol I am not linking to it]

“‘Popeye’ Comic Strip Getting Woke Makeover with ‘More Characters Who Aren’t Heterosexual’” — Breitbart [also not linking to Breitbart]

Or, as this Redditor put it [the below is a joke]:

Listen, when they’re mad, we’re usually glad. Here’s the thing: the cartoonist is expanding the world of Popeye to better align with the world we actually live in. That’s admirable, but, I for one would like to argue that Popeye really has always been gender fluid. THIS gender fluid person’s love of Popeye from a young age, in addition to the evidence in the comics themselves, is proof positive that there always was something to Popeye’s gender queerness.

Wishin' anudder happy skelebration to all me amphibious frens this Nonbinary Day! pic.twitter.com/6vch6ilVaQ — Popeye Official (@PopeyeTweetsk) July 14, 2022

I used to pull the dial out of our wood-paneled television set (RIP to the remote I threw, demonically, into the bathtub when I was three years old which we never replaced) and tune into the old Paramount cartoons. Popeye is, objectively, a small skinny person with tattooed arms who somehow gains strength by ingesting something, not just by having a body that was inherently strong. I loved it. Often, the plot hinges around Olive Oyl and Popeye’s ward, Swee’pea, getting into all kinds of trouble, with the baby often literally crawling into animals mouths or onto ledges — you get it. Classic stuff. Usually, Olive Oyl was kidnapped by Bluto, but on the rare occasion she fought back. I watched with rapture when Olive Oyl ate the spinach and became just as strong as Popeye, just as muscly.

In the cartoons, masculinity and strength and the ability to be a protector and beat up a total cishet Chad-type like Bluto depended not on any assigned sex at birth, but on a vegetable, in a can that anyone — Swee’pea included — could take. Popeye wasn’t just a salty sailor punching people. Strength was fluid, gender was fluid and the spinach flowed freely.

I ain't use pronouns on account o' all me nouns are amateurs! — Popeye Official (@PopeyeTweetsk) July 16, 2021

You can now find people celebrating Popeye as a nonbinary icon across Twitter and Reddit. What brings the most light to my day, honestly, is that this isn’t a retcon. No, this theory is seaworthy, based in some of the oldest of these comics. I can’t wait to see what the current creators of Popeye have to say next Nonbinary Day.