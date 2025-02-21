Yellowjackets Episode 303 Recap: Nightmare on Elm Street

Hello and welcome back to your weekly gay Yellowjackets recap! I’m your host Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya, and today we’re talking all things “Them’s the Brakes,” the third episode of the third season. The episode was directed by Jonathan Lisco and written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, the trio who co-wrote the season premiere. As a reminder, if you’re going to include spoilers in your comments, please include a few non-spoiler sentences first so that they don’t appear on the homepage’s recent comments sidebar. Thank you so much for making the comments such a lively place for discussion last week! It warmed my heart! Let’s do it again shall we? Here is your Yellowjackets 303 recap!

The 90s needledrops remain supreme on Yellowjackets, and “Them’s the Brakes” opens with a one-hit-wonder classic: “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. But the actual tune transitions to a bleaker cover, sung by tied-up Pit Girl Mari, who sings feebly “I’m too sexy for this cave / I’m too sexy for these rocks / too sexy to be murdered.”

Her captor Ben, who is not really the murdery type at all, feeds her some freshly flamed bat, which he describes as “Cornish hen had a baby with a demon.” Props to Ben for not using up all the rations he found too quickly, but this also supports the theory the rations might not exist at all and that the hot chocolate he gave Mari in last week’s episode signified something slightly outside of reality, perhaps death-adjacent since Jackie was the last Yellowjacket to enjoy some cocoa in the wilderness…during the nightmare she had as she was dying. I don’t think I believe Mari is fully dead, but I do think both her and Ben are in near-death states that are perhaps warping both of their senses of reality in tandem with each other. Or maybe Ben really did find a bunch of random rations in the wilderness and is just trying to save them and eat bat in the meantime!

Mari makes an atrocious attempt to flirt with Ben, not knowing he’s gay. He reminds her of the time she told him “gym teacher” was Latin for “pervert failure” and also spread a rumor about him having “raging gonorrhea.” I think it’s safe to label before-the-wilderness Mari as a certified Mean Girl. It’s no wonder Shauna’s beef with her seems to go back to the beforetimes.

“Mari, I’m gay,” Ben finally says before being very direct about just how little chance she has.

When the seduction strategy doesn’t work, Mari pivots to violence. She steals Ben’s bear spray — also from the rations box — and threatens him with it. But this backfires, too. She ends up spraying both of them.1

At her doctor’s office, Van learns the bloodwork from her urgent care visit shows her cancer has stopped metastasizing. She isn’t terminal anymore. But if this is the first time Van is officially learning this, why did it seem like she was lying to Tai after the urgent care visit? I have a feeling Van has at least sensed her cancer stopped progressing, even before she knew it for sure. She doesn’t seem all that surprised by the doctor’s news in the scene here. We’ve seen Teen Van evade death over and over again, so a part of her is used to miracles in lethal situations. And at the end of last season, Lottie told Van after Natalie’s death that she’d soon see they’d given the wilderness what it wanted. Is Van still a believer? Did she know deep down this would happen?

Over at Shauna’s house, Shauna asks Callie what she and Lottie talked about, and Lottie just sips her juice silently. Lottie appears then and brags about how she’s such a good house guest for announcing herself instead of silently eavesdropping. I love what the Adult Yellowjackets thinks counts as “normal” and “good” behavior. She doesn’t want to eat Shauna’s pancakes, complaining that the food where she was hospitalized was loaded with lard as a form of sedation. She wants to “reset.” Lottie has definitely appeared to have a bit of a weird food thing.2 Remember her small outburst about the smoothie last season? I’m not sure if this means anything outside of the fact that she exists in the sort of scammy “wellness” space that doesn’t actually emphasize bodily and mental wellness so much as deprivation and hoaxes, but I’ll be keeping an eye on it, especially to see if it crops up in the teen timeline at all.

Back in the cave, Ben helps flush Mari’s eyes. She admits she hadn’t really had a plan; Ben doesn’t really either. He can’t believe he’s holding her hostage. “How is that even real?” Ben says. “Shit, I grew up in the suburbs. I love frozen burritos from 7-Eleven, I’ve seen Dave Matthews Band three times at the Garden State Arts Center, and honestly? I don’t even like them that much. Hell, the only reason I started subbing in the first place is cause I blew out my damn ACL and I needed a way to pay off my student loans while I figured out what the hell I was gonna do with my life. I swear, I’m just a normal guy. So, seriously, how the fuck is any of this real? Is it real?”

His monologue is interrupted by the disturbing mixture of screaming, growling, and animalistic sounds from the solstice ritual at the end of the premiere. He hears it, and Mari hears it, too. It only heightens his feelings of confusion about what’s real and what isn’t.

I love this Ben monologue for multiple reasons. Any time we get little pieces of these characters’ lives before the crash, we get to know them a bit better. They had whole lives before this place, before their worlds and their actions became reduced to survival instincts, which has made some characters shells of who they used to be, as has been the case with Ben, who has slipped further and further into depression and dissociation since the crash. It’s easy to see how the girls’ lives have been interrupted, because they were still coming of age when the crash happened. But this monologue is a reminder that Ben really isn’t that much older than them. He was still figuring out his life, too, still on the precipice of a stable adult life. The monologue also drives home all the uncertainty for us as viewers as to what Ben’s reality is. Last season, his reality and his dissociative dream state started blurring into one another. How much of what’s happening to Ben now is real?

Also, since I haven’t said it in a minute, Steven Krueger’s acting is really fantastic. His performance and Ben as a character don’t get discussed a whole lot, but they bring a lot to the series and to the wilderness scenes. Ben stands in contrast to the girls, someone whose approach to survival is gentler. He has also become the target of their misdirected ire over what’s happening to them. They’re desperate for monsters to blame, and Ben is so far from that, far less monstrous even than some of them. But much like the boys of Lord of the Flies, the girls have become sectarian, seeing mere difference of opinion or disposition as a threat rather than something valuable to survival.

Next, it’s Mari’s turn for a revealing monologue. She shares with Ben that when she was 12, her little cousin had cancer and died. Mari was with her when she died. They were watching Eureeka’s Castle (she does not say the name of the show, but my 80s-born wife chimed in) when it happened. After her cousin, only four-years-old, died, Mari waited in the waiting room for her parents and finished watching the episode of Eureeka’s Castle.

“Why’d you tell me that?” Ben asks.

“I think maybe there are two versions of reality. Most of the time, the other one, the bad one is just hiding or waiting, but it’s all real.”

God, I love this Mari moment. Even if part of her motive here is to wear down Ben and make him pity her, she’s tapping into something very real about trauma, grief, all the little and big tragedies of human existence. This idea of split realities resonates with anyone who struggles with mental health, which at this point is absolutely all of the characters on this show who were in the plane crash. The isolation and life-or-death circumstances of the wilderness have split their realities, just like Mari losing her four-year-old cousin did. In one world, she’s watching Eureeka’s Castle; in the other, her cousin is dead. But they’re actually in truth the same reality.

Later, about halfway through the episode, Ben tells Mari to stand up as he holds a knife. Mari is afraid, but she does as she’s told. But Ben of course isn’t trying to kill her. He cuts her ties and lets her go free. Oh Ben, too kind for this girl eat girl world. She shoves him to the ground, hurls his crutch away, and flees.

The adult versions of the Yellowjackets can never really run away from the people they used to be, and in some cases, it seems like they don’t even want to. Adult Lottie is at the mall, and Callie sneaks out to meet her. Lottie still has all the rich popular girl energy we once saw in her as a teen pre-crash. She also has a penchant for shoplifting (one of my favorite Teen Lottie moments of all time remains when she explains to the group in season one how she loves to shoplift from TJMaxx and then return the items for an endless supply of store credit).

“Tell me who you are,” Lottie says to Callie, urging her to describe herself without fear or shame. Callie seems seduced by this line of questioning, perhaps merely proving Lottie’s cult leader skills. But something even deeper seems to be happening here, a bond difficult to describe as of now. Callie’s especially smitten with Lottie after she teaches her how to shoplift. Callie feels like she’s being seen by someone for the first time.

Meanwhile, her mother meets up with Misty who informs her the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Misty tells Shauna Callie tricked her and Lottie to spill their secrets about the wilderness. Misty misconstrues exactly how it went down, making it seem like she was more in control of the situation. Shauna asks why she had to come all the way to meet her in person just to be told this, and Misty says she thought they could spend some time together. Shauna says she has too many errands, and Misty (probably lying) says her staff meeting was canceled so she can join. Misty is desperate to prove Walter wrong about her friends.

Over in Tai/Van Land, Tai is torturing herself by reading about the dead server who collapsed of a heart attack while chasing her and her girlfriend after they dine and dashed. Whoops! Van comes home, and they both say they have something to tell one another. Van goes first: She shares what the oncologist said about being on the way toward remission. Tai is of course thrilled at the good news. For a second, it seems as if she might not spoil it with her bad news, but then she does. “You’re thinking it, too, I know you are,” Tai says as Van shakes her head. “First Natalie, then this guy. It’s been a long time, but it could be happening again. The waiter was the sacrifice and your new prognosis, well, that’s the gift.”

“Please Van, just give in to the possibility,” Tai says. She then lights a candle and starts chanting “we hear the wilderness, and it hears us.” The camera closes in on Van looking concerned. Looking scared.

It is a striking role reversal for the two characters. As teens, Van is the believer and Tai is the skeptic. Now, Adult Tai is fully engaging with the mythos created by the girls in the wilderness. I’m assuming there’s some influence from Tai’s other self here.3

Misty is having a blast being “Thelma and Louise” with Shauna, who’s definitely not feeling the female friendship camaraderie. As they’re driving around, Shauna’s brake pedal suddenly stops working. Misty directs her to a “grassy knoll”…which also happens to be where a children’s playground is. Shauna narrowly avoids complete disaster, pulling the emergency brake in the middle of the field. Shauna’s first thought is that it was Misty who did this. Misty immediately denies it, and I believe her, but I also don’t think Shauna is that far off base in her accusation considering Misty’s tendency to manipulate people and also commit a little car sabotage just to be closer to someone, as she did in season one with Nat’s car.

Shauna also then jumps to the conclusion it was Misty who left the phone in the bathroom. Shauna’s line of thinking here supports my theory that the person who did leave the phone (and perhaps also caused this car kerfuffle) is Melissa, because you’ll recall Shauna asking the manager what the woman who picked up the phone looked like. We didn’t get to hear the answer, but if they said “skinny white woman with blonde hair,” that description could fit Misty or Melissa (although, the brief glimpses we get of Hilary Swank, who I think is playing Adult Melissa, in the trailer suggest she has more of a dirty blonde/light brown hair color…).

Shauna lists all of Misty’s recent transgressions, including holding Jessica Roberts hostage in her basement and then killing her, surveilling Nat in her motel room and, the biggest one, killing Natalie accidentally because she was carrying around a syringe of lethal drugs and just hit the wrong target. “Something must have warped you when you were little. Your parents, someone did something to you, because you are a verified psycho and you feed off this shit,” Shauna says. “You’re insane, and I want you out of my minivan now!”

Even though, again, Shauna isn’t exactly wrong to hurl accusations of depravity, it’s hard not to feel bad for Misty here. Especially because it’s pretty clear that in this one instance, she didn’t do it! She does tell Shauna she’s the worst friend, not the best, and not what she deserves.4 Though Walter clearly has ulterior motives for distancing Misty from her friends, his accusations also aren’t off-base. Shauna doesn’t give a shit about Misty.

Finally, we check in on the teen timeline beyond Mari. Melissa approaches Shauna on her log journaling and asks if they can talk. “About what?” Shauna asks. But fear not; she’s not rejecting Melissa entirely, just putting on her mean girl mask. She does, at least, invite Melissa to stay with her.

“You’re not gonna turn out to be fucking boring, are you?” Shauna asks.

I believe someone brought this up in the comments last week, but Shauna has long shown she is aroused by danger and risk. She bores easily, seeks out dicey situations, whether that’s sleeping with her best friend’s boyfriend or cheating on her husband with the younger man she got into a fender bender with. I have a feeling Shauna will want to keep what’s happening with Melissa a secret, not because she’s feeling queer shame but because that makes it hot for her. The worst thing Melissa could become for Shauna is boring. Even that initial make out from last week had a feral quality to it, the way they buck against the tree (go back and watch!) and devour each other. This is what Shauna wants. Not love but thrills. She’s also exhibiting some bossy behavior reminiscent of Jackie. By consuming Jackie, Shauna absorbed parts of her, too.

Their moment is interrupted by Mari, who returns to camp. Mari is not really good at lying to the others about what happened to her and folds pretty quickly under their questioning, revealing Ben found her and is alive. Shauna wants to track him down and capture him. Nat tries to say it’s a crazy idea (she, as a reminder, already knew he was alive and was trying to protect him from being discovered by the other girls), and Shauna snaps back that it almost seems like she doesn’t want to find him. Shauna knows Nat knew he was alive, because Misty told her. The tenuous hierarchies of their new camp are rapidly splintering!

While the angry mob readies themselves, Lottie decides to hang back and wants Akilah to stay, too. After Travis told Mari he feels Akilah is more connected to the wilderness (likely as a way just to get Lottie off his back), she wants to convince Akilah to try talking to “it.” Akilah, for now, is uninterested.

In the Sadecki household, Lottie and Callie are singing along to “Make Your Own Kind Of Music,” dancing around the kitchen and cooking dinner. Shauna walks in on this strange spectacle. They’re making chicken harissa and green beans amandine as a thank you to Shauna for letting Lottie stay. It would perhaps be sweet! If it weren’t so ominous!

And in fact, it quickly slips into nightmarish territory when Shauna realizes Callie is wearing Jackie’s heart necklace, a symbol loaded with meaning and history from their time in the wilderness. The necklace, it seems, is used to mark a sacrifice. The Pit Girl was wearing it in the pilot. Natalie wears it when she’s initially marked for the hunt but is spared by Javi’s death. Is Lottie marking Callie for sacrifice? Shauna is confused as to how Lottie had the necklace and horrified that she gave it to her daughter. “It feels right, Shauna,” Lottie says. “I mean, don’t you feel it, too?” Lottie has always had a strange attraction to Callie, calling her powerful when she first glimpsed her. “It never meant what you thought it meant,” Lottie says to Shauna, presumably talking about the necklace, which Shauna rips off Callie’s neck before screaming at Lottie to “GET THE FUCK OUT OF MY HOUSE.”

What does the necklace mean? Lottie suggests that it signifies something different than we initially thought. Perhaps Lottie sees it as a symbol of strength and power and isn’t marking Callie for sacrifice, though it’s hard to say when it comes to Lottie!

Speaking of symbols and what they mean: We have a man with no eyes sighting in this episode different from all the rest. Van and Tai are cuddled on the couch watching one of Van’s VHS tapes of The Pee-wee Herman Show, which Tai remembers loving to watch on Saturday mornings. Van’s memories of childhood Saturday mornings are slapping her mother out of her drunken stupor to get up for work. I like thinking about the fact that all of the Yellowjackets had such different childhoods and home lives before the crash and then were suddenly equalized by this shared traumatic experience.

Enter: The man with no eyes! He’s not where you expect him (though I suppose his whole thing is showing up when/where you least expect him). He’s in…a retro commercial for an ice cream parlor called Ozzie’s Homemade Ice Cream Parlor? Now why an ice cream parlor has such a TERRIFYING mascot is a question I do have! Tai freaks out, asks if Van sees what she sees. She does indeed, but to her, it’s just a goofy commercial, stripped of the scary associations Tai has with it.

“Holy shit, I must have seen that ad when I was little and the man and no eyes and then my grandmother died, I—” Tai says, in a line that’s a bit too explainy for this series, but I’ll allow. She frantically looks up the ice cream parlor and learns they’re closed. “This HAS to mean something,” Tai says, ranting wildly. She’s frantically searching for meaning, something a lot of people tend to do when they find out their lover has cancer not has gotten rid of it. But Shauna really set the scope for the season at its start when she wondered after Natalie’s funeral what any of it all means. The Yellowjackets — as teens but also as adults — are hungry for meaning, for something to explain everything that happens and has happened to them. It’s a human impulse we all have, theirs intensified by the strange and singular experience of being in a plane crash and lost in the wilderness.

Misty returns home and snaps at Caligula, which is how you know she’s REALLY going through it. She then breaks the picture frame containing the photo of her, Shauna, Tain, and Natalie at the high school reunion from season one and lights the photo on fire. There’s a lot of setting things ablaze in this season! I feel like it’s all meant to make us further question who set the cabin on fire but also just gives the season a real BURN IT ALL DOWN energy that I’m personally enjoying immensely.

Van and Tai drive out to the closed down ice cream parlor, which is still technically standing but barely. Tai decides to break in. Van points out they’re committing a crime, but Tai points out accurately that it wouldn’t be the first time. The interior of the ice cream parlor is eerie, somewhat stuck in time but in decay…almost like the Yellowjackets themselves. There’s a children’s bike with streamers on the handlebars. Quaint diner-style tables. All of it cast in darkness and damage. A coyote appears through a broken window with a dead rabbit in its mouth. “What do you want?” Tai asks. “We know what It wants,”5 Van says. “It wants more.”

In the wilderness, the girls walk through the night with torches looking for Ben. Shauna is uncharacteristically supportive of Mari, perhaps finding a target for her anger even more satisfying than Mari herself in Ben.

They finally find the cave, and Nat tells them they don’t have to do this, but Akilah says “yes, we do.” They hear the screaming nature sounds again. Nat relents and agrees they can go in. And here’s where things get very, very weird.

And scary! We start out with some pretty straightforward claustrophobic horror, the girls navigating the cramped spaces of the cave in the dark with only their makeshift torches. If The Descent left a mark on you or if you’re generally afraid of the concept of spelunking as my wife is, this whole sequence will definitely put you on edge!

Shauna, Van, and Akilah split off from the rest of the group. Shauna’s light goes out, and they’re down to just Van’s. They crawl through a tight space and emerge in a wet, dark cavern. Van’s flame in a can starts suddenly spitting, like a gas stove burner when you first turn it on. Akilah says they should turn back. Van turns to her left to tell Shauna they should go back, but Shauna isn’t there, only darkness. Van turns sharply to her right to talk to Akilah, but she’s gone, too. Van is alone. Van’s flame extinguishes with a hiss. This is some A+ horror direction.

We next see Van stumbling through the cave until she comes across a door. “Oh, what the fuck,” she whispers. She opens the door and finds a pretty cozy cabin! There’s a rocking chair in front of a roaring fire, hats and coats hung on a rack. This is a fully lived-in…hallucination. We see the flame flicker in Van’s eyes. Truly so much flame imagery this season!

Akilah meanwhile wanders through the wilderness of her own hallucination. In her case, she’s literally in the woods, encountering a bunch of blackberries that she gobbles up, and then, a bunch of goats, chickens, and a talking llama who warns her not to get bitten by sheep. “Sheep don’t bite,” Akilah says. “Everything with teeth bites,” the llama says. “Everything will defend itself.” She hears the trees screaming, maybe the same sounds Travis heard during his trip.

Shauna is floating in the middle of the lake the girls first found in season one. A young boy calls at her: “mommy, mommy!” Shauna starts swimming toward him, but when she looks up again, she isn’t any closer to shore. We see an aerial shot of her swimming in place while her son calls for her. Again, A+ horror direction here.

In Van’s mind cabin, an ember flies out of the fire and catches. She struggles to get up, but she’s locked in place by a plane seatbelt and then by hands of the dead reaching up to hold her in place. She finally gets up, but she’s trapped inside as the cabin becomes engulfed. The llama warns Akilah that “It” will get what it wants, and then strong vines pull her into the earth. Shauna is pulled underwater by something unseen. The specific origins of Shauna and Van’s nightmares here are easy to trace, Shauna’s rooted in the traumatic loss of her child and Van’s in her first near-death experience of almost blowing up in the plane crash when Jackie left her to die. Akilah’s, I’m less sure about, mainly because we still haven’t gotten to know her well enough. She was a girl scout, yes, but I couldn’t really locate her dreamscape in a specific trauma like I could for the others. It’s interesting though that between the three we get fire, earth, and water.

And here’s where things get REALLY weird: Akilah finds herself in a classroom, along with Van and Shauna both. “Are you in my dream or am I in one of yours?” Akilah asks them.

“There’s only one dream,” responds Lottie in teacher drag at the chalkboard, where she has written “of all the ways to lose a person, death is the kindest.” This is a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, perhaps one the girls encountered in school that has seeped into their subconscious.

The man with no eyes pushes a cart with a loose wheel down the hallway just outside the classroom they’re in. It all feels rather directly inspired by Nightmare on Elm Street — and not even just the first one but the entire franchise, as it’s in the third that characters are able to “visit” the nightmares of each other.

Jackie is here, slapping her wrist repeatedly with a slap bracelet. She asks Akilah if she wants to try and hands it to her. Akilah does it, and Van asks to try, too. When she does it, it cuts into her. “That happens sometimes,” Jackie says with a shrug. “You shouldn’t play with dangerous things,” Teacher Lottie says. Van hurls the slap bracelet away, and Jackie calls her a baby. Jackie then slaps it onto Shauna’s neck, and it starts cutting into her, strangling her and bleeding her out from the neck, the same process Shauna uses on the game they hunt to prepare it to be cooked.

Akilah, Shauna, and Van then all wake up from this shared hallucinatory experience. Ben drags himself toward them, crying out for help. He says it’s poison in there, some kind of gas. “The Cold” by The Cure kicks in as Nat holds the rifle over Ben and tells him not to move.

Those last ten minutes! They’re so intense and intensely strange. We’ve dipped out of reality plenty of times on this show before, in both creepy and campy ways, like Misty’s extended vision of the Caligula musical when she was in the deprivation tank but also like Ben imagining a different reality with his boyfriend Paul where he didn’t get on the plane at all.

Now, I’ve only conducted some cursory research on hallucinatory gases in caves, but it does seem like carbon monoxide can build up, especially due to human causes like the use of stoves. (Now, why a person would use a stove in a CAVE is beyond me, but people sure do make wild choices!) It could be possible that there was a camp stove in the rations box that Ben used. Other gases that can be present in former mines are hydrogen sulfide, methane, and elevated levels of carbon dioxide. All of these could technically create conditions conducive to hallucinations. Would love if a scientist (??? of what specialty, I do not know) could hop in here in the comments!

In any case, yes, it does seem as if something is present to cause these hallucinations. But what can we make of the specific experience of a shared hallucination? Not only do Van, Akilah, and Shauna all seem to be part of this, but there are elements of others, too, Tai’s eyeless man making an appearance. I will be curious to see how the characters do or do not process this experience after the fact. Was there really a crossover experience in their barely conscious states? Many spiritual practices affirm the ability to visit others in dreamstates. I bring this up a lot, but I am convinced I have “shared” dreams with my sister, especially in our youth. Here, Yellowjackets again skirts its narrow line between reality and unreality, between the supernatural and natural phenomena.

I’m sure many of us will interpret it in divergent ways, but we can all agree that the final sequence is some damn good horror visual storytelling. Beyond just the visuals and the school-set nightmare motif, the themes of Nightmare on Elm Street also resonate. Freddy is a monster born of generational trauma and also violent, punitive revenge. Like the parents of Nightmare on Elm Street, the Yellowjackets have deputized themselves as executioners in the past. Maybe the guilt is starting to catch up to them.

Last Buzz:

(I’m experimenting with footnotes down here while also maintaining it as a space for loose, unfootnoted thoughts, but let me know if this format is confusing/not working.)

These recaps remain 100% free to read, but they are also generously supported by AF Media memberships, because all the work we do is! These recaps take a lot of time, and I often spend hours after the work day or over the weekend responding to comments (which I love, truly! but it’s still a lot of my time!). Please consider becoming an AF Media member if you’re not already. It’s only $4 a month!

1 It’s difficult but not impossible to explain how the rations box might not actually exist given their use of the bear spray, but if the cause of the gas is not a camp stove but something else, could the gas have contributed to their affected eyes and also distorted their perception of how all this played out? I could truly be reaching, and honestly it doesn’t matter to me if the rations box exists or not, I’m just having a little fun here.

It’s difficult but not impossible to explain how the rations box might not actually exist given their use of the bear spray, but if the cause of the gas is not a camp stove but something else, could the gas have contributed to their affected eyes and also distorted their perception of how all this played out? I could truly be reaching, and honestly it doesn’t matter to me if the rations box exists or not, I’m just having a little fun here. 2 Is Lottie MAHA? Discuss.

Is Lottie MAHA? Discuss. “Ooo foot doctors. They’re sexy, right?” Only Misty Quigley would have this reaction to Shauna’s (obviously made up) podiatrist appointment.

3 Here is where I admit I don’t really track the Tai “eye color change” theory where when her eyes are “red,” she’s the Other One and when they’re brown she’s herself. I don’t think it maps perfectly onto moments where Tai is clearly the Other One! I think that’s just Tawny Cypress’ eyes in certain light! But also maybe the visual quality of my screeners isn’t as good as the final product so I don’t catch the shift as much? Regardless, it has never really been a detail I buy into. I think it’s one of those things viewers latched onto but wasn’t intentional on the part of the writers! Sorry! But also maybe I’m wrong! Make your case! The shifts I notice more are a change in her general disposition and the cadence of her voice.

Here is where I admit I don’t really track the Tai “eye color change” theory where when her eyes are “red,” she’s the Other One and when they’re brown she’s herself. I don’t think it maps perfectly onto moments where Tai is clearly the Other One! I think that’s just Tawny Cypress’ eyes in certain light! But also maybe the visual quality of my screeners isn’t as good as the final product so I don’t catch the shift as much? Regardless, it has never really been a detail I buy into. I think it’s one of those things viewers latched onto but wasn’t intentional on the part of the writers! Sorry! But also maybe I’m wrong! Make your case! The shifts I notice more are a change in her general disposition and the cadence of her voice. 4 Misty refers to Shauna here as “Shauna Shipman,” so by her maiden name. I think this is just indicative of Misty always living in the past, but whoever sent the cassette to Shauna’s house that Callie intercepted also addressed it to Shauna Shipman. Just noting!

Misty refers to Shauna here as “Shauna Shipman,” so by her maiden name. I think this is just indicative of Misty always living in the past, but whoever sent the cassette to Shauna’s house that Callie intercepted also addressed it to Shauna Shipman. Just noting! Misty clutching her crocs as she storms off and then yelling at a child…comedy gold.

Tawny Cypress and Lauren Ambrose have such good romantic chemistry! Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson’s chemistry is a little more bro-y, but 1. That makes sense since they’re such good friends IRL and 2. That sort of tracks for young first queer love.

5 “It” is indeed capitalized in this piece of Van dialogue in the subtitles, so she is talking about the It of the wilderness, not the coyote.

“It” is indeed capitalized in this piece of Van dialogue in the subtitles, so she is talking about the It of the wilderness, not the coyote. I looked up symbolic meanings of llamas, but it varies too much from culture to culture and I couldn’t land on anything definitive, so I gave up, but if you have theories as to why Akilah’s hallucination took that particular shape, chime in!

Just me or was the music over Shauna’s swimming-in-place nightmare giving Killing Eve?

According to the credits, the llama was voiced by Vincent Pastore of The Sopranos! I knew the voice was familiar. Props if you figured it out without waiting until the credits.