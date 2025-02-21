Depressioncore but Make It Bright: What To Wear in Late Winter When You’re Sick of Neutrals

T.S. Eliot proclaimed April to be the cruelest month, and though I respect the man’s work, I have to firmly disagree. April feels like hope, especially when compared to the grey and dreary slog that is March. Thirty-one days of…what exactly? No long weekends, just more March, folding out endlessly in front of us. I, for one, have had enough, and it hasn’t even begun yet! I need something to pep up these long winter nights, and for the love of GOD I need no more neutrals! ENOUGH! OF! NEUTRALS! So consider this your guide to finding some color and cheer in these trying times — you deserve it!

Lounging In Color

Here’s the thing: When I am bummed out, I do not find anything fun about lying around LOOKING like a bummer. Yes, exceptions obviously apply, but when I feel meh or sad or out of sorts, I always look for a way to make myself feel better. And lately, nothing has been making me happier than bright colors and fun patterns! Even if the all-over pattern of that stunning tiger printed matching set is too much for you, maybe one fun addition is more your speed, like those bold flowing orange pants from Target?

Fret not, color is not just for the femme-inclined! Every possible gender expression deserves color and cheer! Those silk orchid pants are CALLING my name, but I am being hugely responsible and not buying them at this moment. More for you! Also, how fun would you feel lying around your house in a fully matching set of wildly colored plaid PJs? I would feel great tucking into a cozy soup in that particular look. And yes, I know I said no neutrals, but I think we can all make an exception for these sick as hell patchwork flares? You can be Kendrick Lamar in your own home!

Robes To Cure What Ails You

This is me encouraging you to think of wider applications for your robe. The robe is of course a crucial element in your post-shower life — I assume anyway. If you are not lubing yourself with moisturizers then wrapping yourself a robe post shower, you are missing out. But a robe can be so much more! It’s a blanket and a housecoat all in one! And if you have, say, about a billion pairs of oatmeal colored sweats (who, me???), you might want to consider adding an additional layer of warmth via a fun robe! I am shockingly into that green and white checked one, AND that Block Print one is reversible! Two lewks for the price of one!

Brighten Your Surroundings

Last but not least, what about your very home?? Is it in need of a dose of colorful joy? Candles are a requirement at this point; I feel as though that needs no explaining. Now, does anyone NEED fake tulips? Literally no, but! If they make you smile? You simply must have them. I love this throw because it is colorful but also is mostly black and will avoid looking as grubby as it is. You will still have to wash it, because you should not want a grubby throw, but this color scheme might save you a few days! Honestly, my most Taurean opinion is that everyone does need a good bed tray and a sleep mask. I’m never proud of eating in bed, but at least with tray, you can avoid staining your sheets. I have recently become converted to the sleep mask, and I am never going back, I encourage you to join me, perhaps with this stunning version that comes in all the astrological signs? Tempting, no?