Playlist: Crying in a Caftan, Smoking a Virginia Slim

One night when I was indulging in the pleasures of being pleasantly crossfaded in my own home, I came across an extremely emotional edit of Céline Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On.” Now, I wouldn’t say that crying at TikTok is something that is so extremely rare for me, but something about the emotions and the level at which I was stoned really made the song strike me in my gut.

I was compelled so deeply by it that I had to listen to the song on repeat until I fell asleep to it like a late night CD compilation ad. I imagined myself like Rose, on the front of the Titanic. A strong dyke behind me, holding my waist as we sailed the seas together.

When my Titanic dream ended and I woke up with a huge dankover, I was compelled to create a playlist that captured the essence of longing and pure heartbreak.

Disclaimer, no, I don’t own a caftan. Yes, I wish I did. Maybe I’ll seek one out. But normally I do my brooding in Christmas pajama pants and little gay tank tops with a joint in my hand with headphones on full blast. It’s just the feeling that this type of playlist evokes in me. And yes, I do sometimes indulge in a Virginia Slim when I’m overwhelmed. The drama of it all calms me down.

Now, tune into the smooth heartbreak that is this playlist.

Un-Break My Heart – Toni Braxton You’re Still The One – Shania Twain By Your Side – Sade I Have Nothing – Whitney Houston Left Outside Alone – Anastacia On The Radio – Donna Summer Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper Without You – Mariah Carey Linger – The Cranberries Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinéad O’Connor Torn – Natalie Imbruglia 2 Become 1 – Spice Girls White Flag – Dido In Another Time – Sade Butterfly – Mariah Carey Baby Can I Hold You – Tracy Chapman Take My Breath Away – Berlin Listen To Your Heart – Roxette My Heart Will Go On – Céline Dion Shadowboxer – Fiona Apple

69.9 FM is a series of playlists from Julie’s poorly organized Spotify.