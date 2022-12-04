We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Holigay Gift Guide: For Grown-Up Kids in Their Thirties and Forties

A swirly background in blues, oranges, and golds. The words HOLIDAYS 2022 are on torn gold paper, along with the Autostraddle logo.

Holigays 2022 // Header by Viv Le

One of the best things about being a grown-up is that you can spend your money on things that would have made you so happy as a kid. I feel like this is especially true for queer and trans people who sometimes didn’t have excellent childhoods and could really use a chance to nurture their inner child with some rebuilt memories. At least that’s what I tell myself when I spend all weekend watching cartoons! I’m 43 years old and I love to play! I love to play video games, board games, table top roleplaying games with my friends. I love to decorate my spaces with superheroes and animated queer characters in love. If you or someone you know is a kid at heart too, this gift guide is for you!

Video Gamers

There’s truly no limit to the cool things you can get a person who loves to play video games, from stickers to consoles, a few bucks to hundreds of dollars. This is just a sampling of the smorgasbord. If you’re looking to buy any kind of console, get yourself on a waiting list or go ahead and buy it as soon as you can. Oh, and Stray was the favorite new game of the year for every queer I know.

Table Top Gamers

Dungeons & Dragons has never been more popular, and neither have the other TTRPGs it’s inspired. Here we’ve got some classic gear for the D&D buddy in your life and a handful of other stories that are nearly universally beloved amongst queer nerds.

Superhero Stans

I, for one, am never going to outgrow superheroes. All of the above are queer, except Ms. Marvel (for now!), and that includes canonically bisexual Wonder Woman and don’t you forget it.

Queer Cartoonies

I say it all the time, but I really believe there’s no better LGBTQ+ representation on TV right now than on cartoons. Nearly everyone was queer on Steven Universe! And that’s the case for The Owl House too! Beckett even got a girlfriend on Star Trek: Lower Decks this season. One thing I’m thinking about this holigay season, that I haven’t for the past several years, is physical media. We’ve now witnessed how easy it is for promised projects and beloved properties to just disappear. If you can hold it in your hands, that won’t happen!

Retro Toys

If there’s an 80s or 90s grown-up kid in your life, there’s a 100% chance they’ll be DELIGHTED with any of these toys.

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

