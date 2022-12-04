Feature image photos via Getty Images of Stephanie Allyne and Tig Notaro by Phillip Faraone / Stringer; Ariana DeBose and Sue Makkoo by Dia Dipasupil / Staff; Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley by Rich Fury / Stringer; Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley by Theo Wargo / Staff; Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris by Ira L. Black – Corbis / Contributor; Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor by David Crotty / Contributor; Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash by Taylor Hill / Contributor; Kristen Kish and Bianca Dusic by Paul Morigi / Stringer
One of the first quizzes in the modern era of Austraddle Personality Quizzes was Carmen’s iconic Celebrity Dream Date quiz. Now’s your chance to level up your dream celesbian dating game using this quiz to find not one but TWO whole famous queers to throuple up with!
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley Is my couple. I’m down. Lol.
Ariana DeBose and Sue Makkoo… 😍
Kristen Kish and Bianca Dusic!
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash. I’m in!
I really wanted to get Niecy and Jessica, so I picked the answers I THOUGHT would lead to them. It didn’t work.
So, I took it again, and just answered with my true opinions, and……….
I got Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts!!!
Listen, lesbies, always be yourself.
Ready for banter time with Stephanie and Tig!!!