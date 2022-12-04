Quiz: Who’s Your Dream Celesbian Couple?

One of the first quizzes in the modern era of Austraddle Personality Quizzes was Carmen’s iconic Celebrity Dream Date quiz. Now’s your chance to level up your dream celesbian dating game using this quiz to find not one but TWO whole famous queers to throuple up with!

It’s date night! What are you up to?(Required)
What’s your throuple Halloween costume?(Required)
What are you looking for in a couple?(Required)
And what could you bring to the relationship?(Required)
What’s your favourite triangle?(Required)
You’re decorating a shared space for the three of you. Pick a wall colour:(Required)
Pick a communal meal to eat together
Pick a three-headed figure from mythology(Required)
Oh no, there’s an argument raging between your loves! What do you do?
Which of the following throuple stock photos are you really feeling:(Required)
Pick a trope(Required)

Sally

Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.

Sally has written 62 articles for us.

  4. I really wanted to get Niecy and Jessica, so I picked the answers I THOUGHT would lead to them. It didn’t work.

    So, I took it again, and just answered with my true opinions, and……….

    I got Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts!!!

    Listen, lesbies, always be yourself.

