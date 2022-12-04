Recent Nope star and extremely frequent No Filter headliner Keke Palmer announced she’s pregnant during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was her first time as host for the show, which seems absurd, because one thing about Keke is that she’s simply always radiating host energy! Is there anything the multi-hyphenate can’t do?! Autostraddle’s Christina Tucker was correct when she said Keke should be the host of everything on earth forever.

A no label legend — as Carmen eloquently put it in a recent Also.Also.Also — Keke has long been out and candid about the fluidity of her sexuality.

Between her recent standout turn on Nope and her performance on Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, I absolutely consider Keke a modern day Scream Queen, and I hope to see her do more horror in the coming years! And, of course, her comedic turn in Hustlers is also truly delightful and a performance I think of OFTEN. This also reminds me, it’s time for my annual rewatch of Hustlers, which is in fact a Christmas movie. Hollywood, put Keke and Lili Reinhart in a queer buddy comedy, STAT!

Again, I ask: Is there anything Keke Palmer can’t do?! In fact, Keke is literally prepping to launch her own digital network — called KeyTV — which will spotlight up-and-coming talent. Of KeyTV, she wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of. Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one.” I just…love…her.

And now, she’s adding parenthood to her ever-growing list of gigs.

“Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited,” Keke said in a moment of sincerity during her joke-laden SNL monologue. “Guys, I’m going to be a mom!”

And listen, Saturday Night Live monologues are seemingly a great forum for queer women to make important announcements, like the fact that you are pregnant or the fact that you are “like so gay, dude.”

Congrats, Keke!!!!!!!