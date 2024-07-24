Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I show you all the fun things that were posted by Celebrity Queers on IG! Fun, right? Let’s go!!

In a Reel that refuses to embed, track star Sha’Carri Richardson met Cardi B ahead of the Paris Olympics, and it’s very emotional! Cardi tears up! You probably will, too!

Okay so…whatever this wedding not wedding was, I love it and everyone looks hot!

Isn’t it strange that this kind of joke went from watered down Marvel jokes to now IG captions? Language is so thrilling.

These two are really boo’d up!

Keke you have a full child and like 75 jobs and still you can go out and party?? Such power!

Reading the words ISS took me right back to high school, wow.

Need someone to point in an airport? Jenna Lyons has you covered!

Well this is just showing off these gorgeous bookcases from two angles isn’t it?

Strangely we are not married yet? Hm.

Is it just me or does this kinda look like promo art for a new Ryan Murphy show?

THIS HAT!!!

This look is kinda bonkers but in the way I like?

Aubrey got so into All Star Weekend that she tore her ACL? Committed to the bit!!