I.. I don’t even have the words today. But I hope everyone is taking care of themselves out there.

Political Snacks

He was 30 years old. Black men deserve to grow old—not be lynched on a Subway because they were having a mental health crisis. Jordan deserved better. Accountability now. pic.twitter.com/aX5qcryrbx — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 4, 2023

I want to start off by saying that this news isn’t actually “political” because it is not political to say that people should not be able to murder another human being, in broad daylight, on film, and still be walking around like it didn’t happen. And it’s not political to say that Black people — especially when they are poor, unhoused, and in need of mental health care — are systematically let down by the supposed “social net” that’s their right to have. That they are also often criminalized in their own death as opposed to their actual, literal murder. None of those things are political statements.

But I do want to wish love and peace Jordan Neely, who deserved so much more than what we gave him. I want to wish that same love and peace to everyone who knew Jordan, who is mourning him. And to all of us Black people who are trying to survive this day-by-day.

Subway Rider Choked Homeless Man to Death, Medical Examiner Rules. “Jordan Neely died after a man held him in a chokehold. On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said the cause of death was compression of the neck, and ruled it a homicide.”

‘I Was Always in Awe Seeing Him Dance.’ “Jordan Neely, as remembered by his Michael Jackson ‘fanmily.'”

Making People Uncomfortable Can Now Get You Killed by Roxane Gay for the NYT.

Jordan Neely Just Needed Some Help. “You only get the one life. I keep thinking about that.” This one is my must read.

Queer as in F*ck You

How Gen Z Changed Its Views On Gender

How Your Favorite Queer Creators Use Fashion and Beauty to Tell the World Who They Are. “From Orville Peck to Sugar and Spice, these trailblazers are modeling—for the LGBTQ community and beyond—what it means to be wholly, authentically, genuinely yourself. And also hot as hell.”

Let’s check in on Florida:

Florida Bill Protecting ‘Conscience’ Allows Doctors to Deny Treatment. “The bill also allows insurance companies not to cover procedures if it goes against their stated moral or religious guidelines.”

Florida Passes Bill Allowing Trans Kids to Be Taken From Their Families. “The Florida legislature has passed a bill that will let the state take transgender minors away from their families if they are receiving gender-affirming care.”

And now we will check in on Montana and Rep. Zooey Zephyr:

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr’s Girlfriend Foils SWATting Attempt. “Somebody sent local police a message claiming Erin Reed was being held hostage.”

“Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender Montana lawmaker who was silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for kids, cannot return to the statehouse House floor, a judge ruled Tuesday.” Judge Rejects Trans Lawmaker Zooey Zephyr’s Effort to Return to Montana House

I love this news, personally! Chicago Is About To Have The Gayest City Council In The Country

Piece by Piece: How I Found a Wedding-Guest Outfit to Reflect My Gender (also loved this)

Saw This, Thought of You

“Cop City is the Atlanta ruling class’ chosen solution to a set of interrelated crises produced by decades of organized abandonment in the city.” This is the Atlanta Way: A Primer on Cop City (I’ve been really wanting to get a piece on the queer activists behind the Cop city protests on our site, but until I make that dream a reality this excellent primer from Scalawag will do)

Wholesome content! Meet the Painter Behind the Iconic Covers for ‘the Baby-Sitters Club’

We already started our coverage of the WGA Writers Strike this week, but here’s more from Brittani Nichols, who you might know as Autostraddle alum and friend-of-the-website, and also as a writer on Abbott Elementary, but you may not know is also a WGA Captain!! Great person to learn from imo: Abbott Elementary’s Brittani Nichols Decries “Gig Economy” in Streaming Era (we also included this in yesterday’s Pop Culture Fix, which is how you know we think it’s important!

Twitter Really Is Worse Than Ever. “Under Elon Musk, hate speech has surged and propaganda accounts have thrived.”

Jonah Peretti Has Regrets About BuzzFeed News. “The site’s founder and C.E.O. valued fun and experimentation on the Internet, but never found a way to make ‘free journalism purpose-built for social media’ profitable.”