How’s everyone feeling after the gayest Met Gala ever, a thing I’m saying because there were a lot of cats, not because I know anything about fashion. But Autostraddle EIC Carmen sure does! I do know pop culture, though; and here’s your mid-week Pop Culture Fix!

+ Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi stars in a new queer film that debuted at the Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea. “Strictly speaking, Lee is the film’s love interest. The lead role is filled by Park Soo-yeon, who plays high-school taekwondo athlete Ju-young. This continues a sporting theme in her career – she has previously played a teenage runner and basketball player respectively in the notable Korean indie films Anchor and Hoop It Up.”



+ The Writer’s Strike is in full-swing and we’re fully behind them! I’ve got a post coming later today about how you can support the strikers! In the meantime, here’s an awesome primer from our all-time fave Brittani Nichols.

+ Related: The Yellowjackets season three writer’s room lasted for one day before studios forced the strike to happen. Abbott Elementary planned to convene its writers room yesterday for season three, but nope!

+ Also related: How the writer’s strike could affect film releases this year and beyond.

+ Fox has renewed 911: Lone Star for a fifth season. HOWEVER, regular 9-1-1 is moving to ABC? Weird! The Wrap wrote about the move and the broken economics of making television.

+ Tony Awards gingerly approach real progress by nominating two nonbinary actors.

+ A League of Their Own and The Wheel of Time are a couple of the hundred shows Amazon’s sending to Freevee later this year.

+ This isn’t gay, but also is kinda super gay? Meet the painter behind the iconic Baby-Sitter’s Club covers.

+ Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has lots of firsts, including a lesbian romance.

+ Padma Lakshmi on how immigration intersects with Hulu’s Taste the Nation.

+ Ten movies with no cis male characters!!!!

+ The Proud Family celebrated Autism Awareness Month.

+ How Rachel Weisz seamlessly starred opposite herself in Dead Ringers.

+ Missy Elliott is among the new class of musicians being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.