Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I gather up some celesbian IG posts and try to decide if stars really are just like us. You ready? Let’s roll!

If you are a celeb and you did not go to whatever event just happened, it is like a law of the universe that you must post something from the last time you went to said event.

See? It’s the law!

Good lord Keke!!! Mama is eating indeed!!!! And you know what? I like this look a more than her actual Met Gala look! It’s my truth and I must live in it!

You know, I thought that perhaps once I watched Yellowjackets I would lose my fondness for my dumb made up saying that no one says but then I remembered who I am as a person! Drop a bit? Not I! STINGERS UP!

Gillian Anderson will always be exactly who she is, and I do love her for that.

Not to get all farm to table or whatever, but I did spend my youth working at a farmstand, and I truly believe that fresh lettuce is simply one of the greatest food gifts you can give yourself.

Mae’s life is increasingly looking like a cool LA sitcom that I do think should exist.

Me, not watching basketball but understanding that these two are important, so just kind of nodding.

Hi boo! We missed you!

Be like Sara! Support writers!!