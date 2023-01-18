No Filter: Sarah Paulson’s Birthday Post for Holland Taylor Cleared My Skin

Feature image of Holland Taylor via Sarah Paulson’s Instagram

Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I round up the best celesbian content I can find and place it here, all for your wellbeing!

Is it dramatic to say I feel this post has cleared my skin and changed my outlook on life? Yes, but nevertheless!!!

“my one and only” 🥺🥺🥺

These are are my parents, these are the women who raised me.

The return to the tumblr aesthetic really is coming for us, are you ready??

All this cake? And it’s not even my birthday??

What IS that emoji??

This is like two weeks old but I missed it and it’s cute!!!

Love some wholesome Candace Parker content!

One thing Gigi is gonna do is stay in a bikini, and I love that.

Laverne is incredibly good at the Red Carpet of it all.

This is actually mesmerizing, Janelle’s team really went off on this one!

Sarah is so weird and fun, why do we not hang out on the regular??

*~*~*tumblr aesthetic~*~~*

Again! Tumblr but make it 2023!!

