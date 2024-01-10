We’re less than two weeks into 2024, and “Cancel Your Gays” has already struck yet again. Yesterday, Max announced that it won’t be renewing its hit pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death after two very successful and very queer seasons. The show starred Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi as Stede Bonnet and Ed “Blackbeard” Teach, an unlikely couple who meet when Stede leaves his cushy life in favor of adventuring on the high seas as a gentleman pirate. Along the way, they gather the queerest motley crew turned motley family I’ve ever seen.

Over the course of two seasons and 18 episodes, Our Flag Means Death waved its Pride flag as high as its pirate colors, putting queerness front and center without apology. One of my favorite things about this show is that it normalized its queerness by not making sexuality a ThingTM for so many of its characters, while also treating its coming out storylines with the utmost care and respect. Stede starts season one with a whole wife and two kids, and then explores what embracing his queerness later in life looks like. We watched Jim (Vico Ortiz) begin the series by disguising themself as a man, and then becoming fully settled into their non-binary identity in season two. And the gay party didn’t stop with the core cast; we even got a look into what the lives of famed lesbian pirates Anne Bonney (Minnie Driver) and Mary Read (Rachel House) might have looked like once they took a break from piracy. So much of Our Flag Means Death was funny and weird, but it’s the moments of character vulnerability and tenderness sprinkled among the chaos that truly showcased the heart of the show.

A spokesperson for Max told The Hollywood Reporter, “We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.” It’s that very community and fandom surrounding Our Flag that makes this cancellation all the more heart-breaking. I was lucky enough to attend a panel with some of the cast at last year’s New York Comic Con, and despite the fact that the actors were unable to talk about the show due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the fans still showed up in droves. Some were in full pirate cosplay, others were handing out stickers and flyers to other fans, while even more riled up the crowd by singing sea shanties before the panel started.

That’s the thing about queer-centric fandoms: We love our stories, we love them hard, and when networks treat those stories with care we will keep showing up. We show up at conventions, online through fan art and fan fiction, and even create unofficial merch for shows when the networks refuse to invest. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m so tired of watching our shows get canceled even when they’re wildly successful. Now, I’m not here to speculate on the reason for the cancellation, but when a show has Rotten Tomatoes scores of 94% and 93% with critics and fans, respectively, I have to wonder what more we have to do to prove that our stories are worth telling.

If there’s a silver lining on this storm cloud of news, it’s that at the very least, the end of season two felt like a satisfying conclusion for the characters we’ve grown to know and love.

The show’s creator, David Jenkins, said this in an Instagram post about the cancellation: “I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.

Our Flag Means Us. Loving one another, pulling off some pretty weird and beautiful shit, and talking it through… as a crew. 🏴‍☠️🦄🐈‍⬛💜”

Our Flag Means Us, indeed.