No Filter: Keke Palmer Stays Making History

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the one where I take you down the long winding road (it gets a little bit closer) of queer celebrity IG! Let’s party!

Look, this whole column could just be Meg and Reneé, such is the amount they have posted in the last week. Consider this me being discretionary!

Call me a child of the 90s but this look simply slays!

Look, I wasn’t going to DEPRIVE YOU of this! I couldn’t! It would be so cruel.

And Keke has an Emmy, and is somehow the first woman in FIFTEEN YEARS to win Outstanding Host for a Game Show?? (Obviously, she is also the first Black woman to win said award.)

Oh good, it’s thinking about how hot and cool Trace is hours again.

I would pay upwards of $700 USD to hang out with these women.

Happy belated, MJ!

This is veryyyy Dynasty to me (complimentary).

┏┓
┃┃╱╲ in
┃╱╱╲╲ this
╱╱╭╮╲╲house
▔▏┗┛▕▔ we
╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲
stan the Creative Arts Emmys
╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲
▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔

GET out of here this kid is too damn cute!

Posting Happy New Year a full calendar week into said new year? I’ll say it: Chic!

