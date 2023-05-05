Mini Crossword Drew a Hot Pink Heart Around July 21st!

Excerpt Answer: For the lute!
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist.
Rachel has written 58 articles for us.
July 21st is my birthday!
And my anniversary- it does have a heart on my calendar!!
It’s my birthday too!!!!! 👯