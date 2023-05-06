Warning: this contains some spoilers for the current season of Yellowjackets, including mentions of songs in episodes and scenes. If you want to catch up and if you haven’t been watching weekly and religiously following Kayla’s amazing episode recaps on here, you should definitely read those first.

So whoever is picking the music for Yellowjackets truly knows what the people need. When I watched the first season, I was floored by how many wonderful, meticulously chosen songs there were. Last season one of my favorite needle drops was Portishead’s “Glory Box,” and this season I got the chills when episode one opened up with Sharon Van Etten’s “Seventeen” and screamed when Radiohead’s “Climbing Up the Walls” marked the girls’ descent into cannibalism. My ear(s) could fall off — the music curation is just that good. Hell, they even got Alanis Morissette and Florence + The Machine to do covers for the show.

The music has been so consistently good that I was inspired to make individual playlists for our six main Yellowjackets — Shauna, Taissa, Misty, Van, Lottie, and Nat.

Listen to them all or just your favorite!

Shauna’s Playlist

Do you have a penchant for handling garden pests and serving them to your family? Perhaps in your darkest hours you turn to makeup artistry?

Taissa’s Playlist

We all need to make some sacrifices in life to make our dreams come true. Perhaps not in the crawl space under our home though? No? Okay just me then.

Misty’s Playlist

Good friends set up hidden cameras to monitor their friends and do coke for them so they don’t relapse! Good friends also help their friends take out the shit bucket and then bare their darkest secrets… right?

Van’s Playlist

Queers will literally tie themselves to their partners to make sure they don’t wander off a cliff and write “I love you” in blood on their partner’s arm before they say it out loud.

Lottie’s Playlist

Purple is soooo your color! Also, do these antlers make me look mysterious?

Nat’s Playlist

Purple isn’t really my color you know?

69.9 FM is a series of playlists from Julie’s poorly organized Spotify.