I’m going to be completely honest with you: I’m still not over the fact that Brittney Griner is home safely. I feel like I was tied in knots every day she was being held as a political prisoner in Russia, and now she’s here! She’s training with the Phoenix Mercury and they’re posting hype videos of her in practice; she’s holding press conferences and attending sporting events with her wife Cherelle by her side; Cherelle’s chatting on IG stories in their kitchen while BG tromps around in the background trying to fit into and walk around in her wife’s femme-y heels. The world’s now most-famous lesbian couple is also all over the red carpets. They were at the White House Correspondents Dinner! They were at the Met Gala! BG was, in fact, the first WNBA player ever to be invited to the Met Gala!

One of the best things about her national tour is that people outside of basketball circles are seeing what people inside basketball circles have been saying all along: that hanging around Brittney Griner is like being bathed in warmth and light. She’s just one of those people that makes you feel like the sun is shining just for you. BG’s teammates still seem giddy that she’s home.

It’s a tradition on WNBA Instagram for players to rate their own looks from previous games and seasons, and this week the Mercury asked players to rate BG’s red carpet looks. The video is so sweet and funny and, like, where else in the world are you going to get people truly and wholly fawning over a Black masc athlete and her wife as bourgeoning fashion icons? Literally only the WNBA! The best sporting league on earth! See for yourself!

10/10! Out the park! Killed it! Slay! Repost! Couple of the night! Couple of the year! She needs to be a model, why not? Why not? And she’s gonna do it even better next year!