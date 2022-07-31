Nothing unlocks the potential of a song like a queer taking the reins, unlocking the hidden heart buried beneath the pomp and circumstance of straightness that envelops so much popular music. On the surface, so many songs are the same, the same opening salvo, hurried follow through, and rushed finale. But in the artful hands of those who understand the breadth of emotion, these songs soar to new heights, finding the highs and lows previously hidden from watchful eyes and keen ears.

I kissed a girl and I liked it changes when you know the kiss has left an indelible mark on its recipient. I’m crazy for feeling so lonely is a vibe we have all lingered in for far too long. And you want to tell me these songs are straight? Lol, ok.

So which of these songs — best known under a straight sign but transformed in the heat of an emotional guiding light of queerness — are you? Take this extremely serious quiz to find out BUT be warned, it’s all in good fun. What’s important is that we take the plunge.

Which Queer Cover Song of a "Straight" Classic Are You? You’re on a first date, a homemade dinner in your crushes studio apartment, what is the first thing you comment on? (Required) That lamp, is it vintage? I love your bookshelf! My roommate and I got these EXACT pillows I love that wallpaper is coming back I love the scent in your bathroom, it’s so relaxing This kitchen is so cute! I love the flow of this place Can your neighbors hear you? You’re the star of a home renovation show on HGTV, what is the first room in the house you redecorate? (Required) The kitchen, where we spend all of our time Uh, there’s a dining room? Do houses still have those? Bedroom. Obviously Water Closet, in this house we’re fancy af Boot room. Put a little bench out here? The vibe needs to be set at the door I love a good front porch, Hold on, there’s 2 bedrooms? Let’s start with the guest room Guest Room has become an Office and we’re starting there, I have work to do What is the best kind of dog? (Required) Husky Corgi Corgi Husky mix Daschund Poodle Labrador Labradoodle Cat What is your go-to cafe order? (Required) Americano. Black Lavender Latte Cold brew, no ice, let’s go Cappucino, with a dash of cinnamon Iced latte, oat milk, no sugar Do you have Italian soda? Whatever the drip is, I don’t care, I’m so tired. God, why am I so tired? I only come here to flirt with the barista, whatever they want to make I let them. What is the perfect jacket? (Required) Denim, no question Vintage army jacket Trench coat Leopard print jacket Floral print bomber jacket More of a vest really A nice blazer, custom fit Shacket What is the perfect sandwich? (Required) Peanut butter and jelly Meatball Eggplant parm Veggie Pizza sub from subway Breakfast Grilled cheese Hot dog What is the best show on the Food Network? (Required) Top Chef Top Chef Junior Top Chef Just Desserts Chopped Chopped Junior Chopped Sweets Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy’s Grocery Games What is the best kind of Haribo? (Required) Goldbears Happy cola Starmix Tangfastics Peaches Twin Snakes Dinosaurs Who the fuck is Haribo? Best spot to watch the sunset? (Required) By the ocean, with the sound of the waves in the air In a forest, with a roaring campfire and a warm blanket From the front porch, drink in hand Driving on a long highway, with your favorite song on the radio From the window in your living room, your favorite TV show on in the background A crowded bar patio, everyone is yelling, you think someone said “sunset” but they could have also said “buns met” so who knows On instagram, the following day, while drinking coffee I’m asleep at 6 Best spot to watch the sunrise? (Required) Bed Bed Bed Bed Bed Bed Bed I have never seen the sun rise, it’s just there when I wake up Favourite form of public transportation? (Required) Bus Train Plane Large ship Carpool in a minivan E-bike One of those swans that two people paddle with their feet My bicycle What is your favorite fast casual dining experience? (Required) Chipotle Halal Guys Five Guys Schlotsky’s Panera Panda Express Shake Shack BurgerFi Δ