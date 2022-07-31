Quiz: Which Queer Cover Song of a “Straight” Classic Are You?

Nothing unlocks the potential of a song like a queer taking the reins, unlocking the hidden heart buried beneath the pomp and circumstance of straightness that envelops so much popular music. On the surface, so many songs are the same, the same opening salvo, hurried follow through, and rushed finale. But in the artful hands of those who understand the breadth of emotion, these songs soar to new heights, finding the highs and lows previously hidden from watchful eyes and keen ears.

I kissed a girl and I liked it changes when you know the kiss has left an indelible mark on its recipient. I’m crazy for feeling so lonely is a vibe we have all lingered in for far too long. And you want to tell me these songs are straight? Lol, ok.

So which of these songs — best known under a straight sign but transformed in the heat of an emotional guiding light of queerness — are you? Take this extremely serious quiz to find out BUT be warned, it’s all in good fun. What’s important is that we take the plunge.

Which Queer Cover Song of a "Straight" Classic Are You?

You’re on a first date, a homemade dinner in your crushes studio apartment, what is the first thing you comment on?(Required)
You’re the star of a home renovation show on HGTV, what is the first room in the house you redecorate?(Required)
What is the best kind of dog?(Required)
What is your go-to cafe order?(Required)
What is the perfect jacket?(Required)
What is the perfect sandwich?(Required)
What is the best show on the Food Network?(Required)
What is the best kind of Haribo?(Required)
Best spot to watch the sunset?(Required)
Best spot to watch the sunrise?(Required)
Favourite form of public transportation?(Required)
What is your favorite fast casual dining experience?(Required)

  1. While I’m not adverse to lending my bike to others, I’m not sure it really counts as public transportation? You can hop on the back and get a ride if you want, but that’s only if I like you…

    And with regards to the sunrise, yes, it’s nice to be in bed. But I took a sunrise walk for my spring equinox celebration and there were deer in the fields surrounded by fog. Birds starting to sing. Frost still on the ground turning the grass white. And then everything turned bright orange and just so alive, it was fucking magical. Trust me, being out and about at that time is a fantastic experience.

  2. A generally great quiz (and I hadn’t heard Tracy Chapman’s Stand By Me before and ooooo I love it), but oof, those Food Network and Fast Casual Dining questions were entirely opaque and indecipherable to me as an Australian – I’m not sure why Haribo got a “no idea” option but those ones didn’t.

    And as funny as the given options were, the best spot to watch the sunrise is In Nature On New Year’s Day, When You Haven’t Gone To Bed Yet.

  4. These quizzes always make me feel the cultural divide. English is my first language so I don’t even notice Americanisms that much on the rest of the site… But I’ve never heard of three-quarters of the quiz questions contents 😂

