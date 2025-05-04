Quiz: What Lesbian Gemstone Are You?

I cannot believe it has taken me this long to do a rock-themed quiz! I am, after all, a certified lover/collector of Cool Rocks. In fact, I love cool rocks so much that my wife proposed to me with a ring inside of a cool rock instead of in a boring little box! Whether you too love cool rocks or are just looking to briefly escape the horrors by taking a personality quiz online, it’s time to find out what lesbian gemstone you are!!!! Neat!

