Quiz: What Lesbian Home Decor Are You?

A couple weeks ago, I provided answers to the pertinent personal question of which lesbian furniture you are, and this week I’ll tell you what type of lesbian home decor you are! Isn’t life so fun and interesting! What is lesbian home decor? 1. You’ll have to take the quiz to find out and 2. I’m sure you can imagine it — it’s basically anything you can find in a Lesbian Home. So, like a copy of Dykes To Watch Out For on the coffee table or THE lesbian kiss poster (neither of these items are featured in this quiz, because I don’t do SPOILERS). As ever, I spent way too much time on my quiz methodology so you WILL feel SEEN by your result. (And if you don’t, don’t tell me.)

What Lesbian Home Decor Are You?

Pick a reality television show:(Required)
Your friend is complaining about their partner. What do you do?(Required)
What would someone be most likely to find in/on your nightstand?(Required)
What skill would you most like to learn?(Required)
Pick a mushroom:(Required)
Pick an instrument:(Required)
How are you feeling right now?(Required)
What type of necklace would you be most likely to wear?(Required)
It’s time to get knuckle tats (just go with it). What do yours say?(Required)
Pick a queer Tiny Desk performance:(Required)
What would bring you joy right now?(Required)
What best describes the majority of the books you read?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 977 articles for us.

2 Comments

  2. A retro record player! When we have space this is actually the first item I long for but rn between all the books (mine) and board games (partners) we cannot have a third Big Space Thing

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!