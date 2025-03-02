Quiz: What Lesbian Home Decor Are You?

A couple weeks ago, I provided answers to the pertinent personal question of which lesbian furniture you are, and this week I’ll tell you what type of lesbian home decor you are! Isn’t life so fun and interesting! What is lesbian home decor? 1. You’ll have to take the quiz to find out and 2. I’m sure you can imagine it — it’s basically anything you can find in a Lesbian Home. So, like a copy of Dykes To Watch Out For on the coffee table or THE lesbian kiss poster (neither of these items are featured in this quiz, because I don’t do SPOILERS). As ever, I spent way too much time on my quiz methodology so you WILL feel SEEN by your result. (And if you don’t, don’t tell me.)

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 977 articles for us.