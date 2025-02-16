From the same twisted mind that brought you What Lesbian Form of Transportation Are You? comes a whole new way to procrastinate! Finally, you can figure out what lesbian furniture you are! Surely this will be useful in therapy or on the dating apps!
What Lesbian Furniture Are You?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 971 articles for us.
An Adirondack chair! This is a high honour! I haven’t learned how to forage mushrooms yet, but i already gather blackberries for the year every autumn!
oooo foraging berries def mushroom foraging-adjacent!
Cat tree! I feel like the real moral of this story is I really miss my cat and should get another one asap. (Though honestly the answer would have been the same before she passed away, so…just permanently a cat person.)
<3
Ikea billy bookcase….i own 8 of these…..i was not aware i am stereotype
EIGHT OMG. my wife and i only have 4 and we’re WRITERS
Gah ! Your Grandmother’s Haunted Vanity!
My grannies were pretty cool so it might turn out okay. She says, covering up the mirror.