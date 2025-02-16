What Lesbian Furniture Are You?

From the same twisted mind that brought you What Lesbian Form of Transportation Are You? comes a whole new way to procrastinate! Finally, you can figure out what lesbian furniture you are! Surely this will be useful in therapy or on the dating apps!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 971 articles for us.