Quiz: What Lesbian Furniture Are You?

From the same twisted mind that brought you What Lesbian Form of Transportation Are You? comes a whole new way to procrastinate! Finally, you can figure out what lesbian furniture you are! Surely this will be useful in therapy or on the dating apps!

What Lesbian Furniture Are You?

Where is your favorite place to be?(Required)
What’s a fancy gift you would love to receive?(Required)
What sparkling beverage would you most like to drink?(Required)
What snack sounds best to you?(Required)
What candy flavor sounds the best to you?(Required)
Pick a dip:(Required)
Pick something to dip in your dip:(Required)
Pick a big cat:(Required)
What sounds the most relaxing to you?(Required)
Pick a coffee drink:(Required)
Pick something spicy:(Required)
What form of gay chaos resonates the most with you?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 971 articles for us.

7 Comments

  2. Cat tree! I feel like the real moral of this story is I really miss my cat and should get another one asap. (Though honestly the answer would have been the same before she passed away, so…just permanently a cat person.)

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!