It’s Sunday, and you know what that means! The Autostraddle editors have prepped a brand new way for you to procrastinate from the little Sunday tasks you promised yourself you’d do in the form of a vaguely lesbian personality quiz!!!!! This time, I ask the question I’m sure has been on your heart and mind: What lesbian form of transportation are you? What constitutes lesbian transportation? You’ll have to take the quiz to find out, but I’m sure you can imagine at least some. Haven’t we all looked at a particular car and thought: lesbian.
Quiz: What Lesbian Form of Transportation Are You?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando.
Kayla has written 964 articles for us.
I got A Megabus in 2011! I never took it but I do like being described as a connecter.
I might have already mentioned this, but the lesbian sweater quiz a couple weeks ago changed my life for the better. I got “floaty cardigan” – a style that I didn’t know existed and I’m a cardigan fanatic. So of course I had to buy one and now I get to stride down the hallway at work with my black wool cardigan duster billowing behind me like Neo in the Matrix.
omgggg thrilling to know that my quiz inspired something!! and omg yes I like long black dusters specifically for the Neo vibes!!!