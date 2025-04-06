Long distance relationships are often considered lesbian culture, but not every queer has the ability to make it work. Long distance relationships are hard! They require expert communication, compromise, and compatibility.
Having been in a long distance relationship for four years, I’ve deemed myself an expert, and put together this super scientific quiz to impart my knowledge. Do you have what it takes to do lesbian long distance? Or should you stick to lesbian local?
Quiz: Do You Have What it Takes To Be in a Lesbian Long Distance Relationship?
This quiz was made for me, someone who has dated seriously long distance and local and who loves rating how much I enjoy various forms of transit and imagining being stranded like a Yellowjacket!! The result is also completely accurate. I am, indeed, looking for a long-distance fling (hmu everybody). Thank you for making me feel seen. (Also, what is that picture next to the description from?)
A movie called Foreign Language that I haven’t actually seen yet, because I don’t think it’s out in the states or Canada?
i do not, it turns out so it is a good thing that i live with my wife now
Lesbian Long Distance Relationship ????
