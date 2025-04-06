Quiz: Do You Have What it Takes To Be in a Lesbian Long Distance Relationship?

Long distance relationships are often considered lesbian culture, but not every queer has the ability to make it work. Long distance relationships are hard! They require expert communication, compromise, and compatibility.

Having been in a long distance relationship for four years, I’ve deemed myself an expert, and put together this super scientific quiz to impart my knowledge. Do you have what it takes to do lesbian long distance? Or should you stick to lesbian local?

Quiz: Do You Have What it Takes To Be in a Lesbian Long Distance Relationship?

Your partner is busy with work and unable to call you for two days. How do you react?(Required)
Pick a board game:(Required)
How would you feel about your partner being friends with their ex?(Required)
Which film from our list of the top 10 best lesbian movies of all time do you think is most romantic?(Required)
You’re upset about something your partner has done. How do you communicate?(Required)
What are your feelings about Uhauling?(Required)
Your partner tests positive for Covid and can no longer visit for your birthday. What do you do?(Required)
On a scale from 1-5, 1 being hate it and 5 being love it, how much do you like driving?(Required)
On a scale from 1-5, 1 being hate it and 5 being love it, how much do you like flying?(Required)
On a scale from 1-5, 1 being hate it and 5 being love it, how much do you like taking trains?(Required)
You haven’t seen your partner for a month and your flight is delayed for two more days. What do you do?(Required)
What would be the silver lining if you were stranded in the woods like the Yellowjackets?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Drew Burnett has written 693 articles for us.

5 Comments

  1. This quiz was made for me, someone who has dated seriously long distance and local and who loves rating how much I enjoy various forms of transit and imagining being stranded like a Yellowjacket!! The result is also completely accurate. I am, indeed, looking for a long-distance fling (hmu everybody). Thank you for making me feel seen. (Also, what is that picture next to the description from?)

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!