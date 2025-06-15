Which Queer Bravolebrity Are You?

Finally, Autostraddle’s Bravo Dyke is bringing you this long-awaited quiz! It’s time to figure out which queer Bravolebrity you closest resemble! Spoiler alert: None of the results on this quiz are particularly flattering, because all Bravolebrities are complicated, messy people! Also, as a heads up: None of the results for this quiz are Top Chef folks, because we’ve already done a Top Chef-themed quiz before (if you haven’t taken Which Top Chef Would Chef Top You?, now’s your time!). We’re sticking to the Bravolebrities this Bravo Dyke knows best, so it’s all folks in the Real Housewives extended universe (most answers are Real Housewives or their partners, but we’ve got some Southern and Below Deck wildcards). Also, this quiz kind of goes off the rails at the end? But that felt fitting for a Bravo-themed quiz.

Choose a non-Bravo reality show:(Required)
What kind of drama are you most likely to have?(Required)
What are you most likely to be doing at a party?(Required)
What’s a word friends would use to describe you?(Required)
What’s a word enemies would use to describe you?(Required)
Do you have enemies?(Required)
What’s the best way to deal with enemies?(Required)
Am I your enemy?(Required)
You suspect someone has lied to you. What do you do?(Required)
What would you be most likely to lie about?(Required)
Would you lie to me?(Required)
What would you be known for if you were on reality TV?(Required)

