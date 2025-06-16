My Platform if I Were Mayor of Pride Month

For legal and spiritual reasons, this is a joke.

1. The L and T gets automatic immunity for any misbehavior. B and G you’re on thin ice

2. It is forbidden to play Taylor Swift at any queer function. Doing so will incur a fine

3. All sapphics must swear an oath on the Bible: if you don’t kiss your crush it’s because either party didn’t want to, NEVER because you were too afraid to ask

4. There are two types of gays: mean poppers gays and mutual aid gays. The former must pay taxes and also observe a curfew

5. All community straps are required to register at the mayors office (mine)

6. If you engage in internet bisexual discourse, you will be placed on a terror watchlist

7. All white gays must get three (3) letters of recommendation from POC who love them before they can hang

8. All lesbian thirst trappers get a statue erected in the town square to honor their hard work destigmatizing our community

9. An annual Veterans Day parade honors victims of adolescent homoerotic situationships

10. Real eaters receive a government pension to support their efforts

11. Black girls get the entire month off and not just Juneteenth

12. Anyone who likes my ig story will be suspected of wanting to scissor

Autostraddle’s Pride 2025 theme is DEVIANT BEHAVIOR. Read more, and be deviant!

Malavika Kannan

Malavika Kannan (she/her) is a Gen Z Tamil American writer. Her debut literary novel, UNPRECEDENTED TIMES, about queer coming-of-age during the pandemic, will be published by Henry Holt in 2026, and her writing about culture and identity also appears in the Washington Post, The Emancipator, Teen Vogue, and more. You can find her on Instagram, TikTok, and her website.

Malavika has written 3 articles for us.

