Quiz: What Lesbian Kitchen Tool Are You?

As someone who spends a large portion of my freetime in the kitchen and uses cooking to procrastinate, self-soothe, and express love, it’s shocking I haven’t done a quiz like this yet! Haven’t you always wondered what lesbian kitchen appliance you are? No? Well, haven’t you always wondered what makes a kitchen appliance lesbian? Also no? Did you at least wonder what makes a kitchen appliance lesbian when you saw the title of this quiz? Well, I’ll take it! And no, “kitchen scissors” is not actually a result, because I pride myself on being UNPREDICTABLE with my quiz-making. Enjoy the food-themed questions for this one! Cheers, queers!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 993 articles for us.