Staying Up All Night With Kathryn Gallagher

Kathryn Gallagher has been singing her heart out on stage since Spring Awakening in 2014. But now the Tony-nominated and Grammy award-winning actress best known for Jagged Little Pill is turning her talents from musical theater to stage play. And there is no better way to take that leap than when that play is written by your BFF, as is the case for Gallagher in Natalie Margolin’s college-set, All Nighter.

Gallagher stars alongside Havana Rose Liu, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Havana Rose Liu, Julia Lester, and Kristine Frøseth, as a group of college girls and roommates on their last all-nighter of their college undergrad tenure in 2014. What initially begins as a session for them to finish their final papers becomes a struggle as a multitude of secrets all of them harbor start bubbling towards the surface.

Gallagher portrays Jacqueline, the out-lesbian in a happy relationship who acts as a mediator to her friends, of whom she sees — for better or worse — as a family.

After the show’s star-studded opening night at the MCC Theater in New York, Gallagher hopped on a Zoom call with me and discussed all things All Nighter and more. We talk about working with Natalie Margolin on the play for six years, the importance of depicting toxic friendships, working with the talented ensemble, and the advancement of lesbian representation in media between 2014 and 2025.

Rendy: Well, one of the first things I wanted to ask, I saw in your TikTok that you’ve done readings for the play long before production. Tell me about your involvement in that process, because six years feels like an eternity.

Kathryn: Yeah, my best friend [Natalie] wrote it, so the first time I read it was in her apartment with some friends. And I’ve just always thought she’s the most special writer, and I’ve always known that if she ever asked me to do anything, I would do it. And I fell in love with this play and really wanted to make sure I could do whatever I could, whatever I had in my arsenal to help make it happen. And it’s happening now. So I’m feeling so grateful to just have been in the All Nighter universe for as long as I have. I’ve been involved with it, on and off in many ways, for about six years. And so to see it finally getting its flowers was very, very special.

Rendy: Were you always Jacqueline in the previous reading years?

Kathryn: So. I’ve also seen readings of it. I haven’t always been in it. But I think for the majority, I think so. There have been discussions of me switching around, but I don’t think we ever acted on them. I think I’ve been Jacqueline from the beginning. Very fun.

Rendy: Were there any aspects of you bringing yourself to Jacqueline’s character throughout the years, or developing with Natalie?

Kathryn: Totally. I mean, it’s interesting. I think that I’m pretty different from Jacqueline in a lot of ways, and I’m very similar. Jacqueline has a real need for the group, and I tend to isolate a little bit more. I am a little bit more of a black cat. They always say there’s a black cat and there’s a golden retriever. I’m a little bit more of a black cat, but Jacqueline really finds comfort in the group and she really will do anything to keep that group together. And I love my many groups of friends, and I’m also the first to take a walk by myself. So playing a character that processes through community and finds comfort through community has actually been really special to me to investigate. Maybe I could process this within my community. That is so lovely and wonderful. So that’s been a little bit of a difference.

I also think a big sort of, I guess, similarity or rather a big difference and similarity, is being gay. In 2014, I was straight. All of my friends were lesbians. And if you ask any one of them, they were like, “Duh!” But for me, I was like, boy crazy. So it’s really interesting to investigate that era for Jacqueline. She knows who she is, but it wasn’t the same as coming out now. We didn’t have TikTok, we didn’t have young lesbians. We had Ellen DeGeneres and Melissa Etheridge, and I was like, I’m not either one of them and they’re not my age. I didn’t see myself in any lesbian representation. So I sort of shamefully and privately watched The L Word when I was 15, and I was like, “Huh? But I love boys.” I think TikTok really changed a lot of visibility for queer people and for all different types of people. I really do relate to this 2014 uncertainty about once you found your comfort within your community, there’s a massive uncertainty about how it will be accepted in the real world. We didn’t have the right to marry yet. There were so many things that were so uncertain. There wasn’t the community so much or as loud. The community was there, but I guess it wasn’t as immersed in pop culture. So yeah, I don’t know. I definitely relate to that. The world might not accept me, so I really have to hold on to these people that do.

Rendy: An aspect of the play that I adored was this illustration of a group of people having to walk eggshells around each other to the point that the lack of directness is harming everyone. And in Jacqueline’s case, she plays as the mediator. Can you tell me about the significance in depicting this type of relationship that you don’t really get to see?

Kathryn: Yeah. I think that sometimes we get so afraid of losing something that we completely neglect to realize it’s already gone, or that in an attempt to hold onto something, we’ve stopped seeing it for what it is. I think you can either grow with something or you can grow apart from something. And sometimes you’re growing apart so slowly that you hold so tight. It’s like holding sand in your hand, and then you open your palm and you don’t realize that you only have four grains of sand left. You’ve just squeezed it all out. I can think of a million times in my life that I’ve held on so tightly to something that didn’t fit me and I didn’t fit anymore where I stopped seeing someone for who they actually were because I had this comfort that I was clinging to of a past life. I think that especially at that age, it’s such a tender moment of self-discovery and of finding yourself that when you hold on to these old versions of people and these moments that you’ve captured that were magical, you could hold on so tight to them that you don’t realize you’re strangling each other. And I think that Jacquelyn really craves the comfort of what she knows in a way that she doesn’t know it’s not really there anymore, or that what it is, or everyone gets hurt when you hold on too tight.

Rendy: Then there’s also an aspect of self-respect and keeping the peace. Without spoiling anything, there’s a huge bombshell that Jacqueline holds on to that she knows and she’s not letting out. And you’re just like, oh boy.

Kathryn: Yeah. I really relate to Jacqueline in the sense that I’m the least confrontational person. I hate it. I can hold everything. I can hold everything on my back if it means that, not that we don’t have to talk about it, but if it means that no one has to get hurt, I’m like, I’m going to hold that for you. I can hold that, but you can’t hold everything, which I think Jacqueline learns in the play. There are certain things that are too big for someone to hold all alone. And so I think one of the skills I’m still learning is how to navigate holding on to support the people that you love and what support and what turns into harm. And Jacqueline definitely learns well, she learns a lot. I’m like, what to say? That doesn’t give anything away.

Rendy: Yeah, because it’s a lot of tea.

Kathryn: It’s a lot of tea. We are spilling the tea. We are spilling the Arizona iced tea.

Rendy: Well, tell me about the rehearsal process, finding that right camaraderie between your co-stars, capturing the authenticity of these characters, and their lengthy history with each other.

Kathryn: I mean, that was sort of immediate. Havana, Julia, and I did a reading together of All Nighter in 2023. And then in 2024, I started putting together with Natalie, Ben [Platt], and Rachel Sussman, and another reading that we did in August 2024, which is when Alyah joined the gang. And then the first photo shoot was the first day — this was January 25th — that the five of us were in the same room together ever.

Rendy: Wow.

Kathryn: And everyone in the room was like, you guys look like you’re acting like you’ve known each other forever. So we take no credit. It just was there. Kristine, Julia, and I would FaceTime running lines starting in January or whatever. But beyond that, we just really, I think it’s like it’s there or it’s not. And we just got lucky that we all, everyone really wants the play to be great. And I think when you all have a common goal of making the play great, then at least we’re all driving towards the same thing. And that holds us together pretty nicely.

Rendy: Did you guys have any bonding sessions in between rehearsals leading up to previews?

Kathryn: I mean, it’s all a bonding session. Olivia Puckett and Tess Albertson are incredible understudies too. The seven of us are just, we’re chatting. We were chatting all the time. The rehearsal process was so fast, and the preview process was fast. It was a really, really fast show to put on its feet. And so it’s not like we were going out for drinks. We were like, do you want to run lines after rehearsal? Really a very, very work driven group. But we’ll spend lunch together and we just, at half hour, we’re gabbing, walking to get coffee. We’re gabbing. We’re getting to know each other. Now. We look back at a photo shoot we did a month ago, and we thought we were close then, and we’re like, I didn’t even know you guys compared to now. So it’s pretty special.

Rendy: Well, tell me about your personal experiences with all-nighters. Have you ever done one in your college experience?

Kathryn: I did not. I dropped out of college and I was a music major, so we didn’t do that, but I did spend a lot of time in the practice rooms learning how to dictate Bach, I’ll tell you that much. That was so hard for oral skills. That was bad. That was really hard. But I never pulled an all-nighter. I never did. I don’t have the constitution for it. I go to bed at nine o’clock and I’m up by six.

Rendy: Ugh, that’s nice.

Kathryn: I’m like, I got a dog. We’re having a good time. Yeah.

Rendy: What aspects of portraying Jacqueline are different from your other performances on stage, especially since this is a performance where you’re not singing?

Kathryn: Yes. I’ve never done a play before, so inherently that is very different. In a musical, you sort of get to rely on the song. If you’re having an off night, you’re like, “Well, I’ll get ’em back with the bridge.” You know what I mean? There’s always something, there’s dancing, there’s so much, you have an ensemble, and in this, it’s really just like, it’s so vulnerable. And so that has been a very new experience, but I’ve been wanting to do a play my whole life, and so I’m so excited that I’m finally getting to do one.

Rendy: What are some other types of plays that you are wanting to have out there into the world now that this is in the ether?

Kathryn: More? I want more. I want there to be so many plays about young women and women in general, on stage being women, talking about being a woman and a queer person, and having these ensembles that no one thinks it’s weird. I want there to be so much that no one is like, what does it feel like being in a female ensemble? I want it to be like, that’s no longer a crazy question. That’s no longer a novelty. That’s what I want. I want more of that. Yeah, more. And I think the more we do plays that speak to a younger audience like that, the more we have younger audiences that want to come see theater and feel represented on stage and feel seen when they go to the theater. It’s like the amount of girls I talked to at the stage door that are like, thank you for representing the lesbians. I’m like, “Hell yeah!” I didn’t see that when I was younger. I probably would’ve come out a lot sooner.

Rendy: I was going to say, my sister is out, and growing up in 2014 we had two kindles. She would watch lesbian movies off hers, and whenever she was caught, she would be like, no, that was Rendy’s kindle.

Kathryn: Amazing! That’s really good.

Rendy: Yeah. I’m like, all right, welp.

Kathryn: You’re like, “thanks for throwing me under the bus. What the fuck?”

Rendy: Yeah!

Kathryn: I mean, it’s true though. It is such a vastly different world. We have lesbian popstars, we have Chappell Roan singing about being a lesbian, and it’s the biggest song of the year. What the fuck? That’s amazing. That is so cool. That’s the coolest thing in the world. In 2014, it was like, I heard so-and-so kissed a girl at this party, and everyone was like, “whoa,” for attention, for boys. And it’s like, no, it’s such a different time. So I love that there’s more representation, and it’s really cool to see the real time effect at the stage door.

Rendy: What would be on Jacqueline’s music playlist? Who would she be listening to in 2014?

Kathryn: I think that she is a Swiftie. Here’s why. I know there are a lot of people that are like, that wouldn’t be true. But I think that she is a secret sad girl, and she is a romantic, and if there is someone that stands up at a table and says, “I’m going to tell Claire I love her,” That is someone that loves Taylor Swift. So I think she’s a Swiftie. I think she loved Red.

The album I warmed up to, which was not 2014, is Bishop Briggs latest record [Tell My Therapist I’m Fine]. She is one of my favorite artists and one of my favorite people. And I warm up to her songs. I listen to “My Serotonin” then, “Hurt Me Now”, and then “Growing Pains.” That’s my little physical warm up on the stage every night. And so that’s what gets me into the headspace of Jacqueline every night. But yeah, I think on her playlist, I think it’s some Julian Baker, because I think Julian Baker’s first record, that was maybe 2015, but I still think it’s Julian Baker. I think it’s Taylor Swift. Early Phoebe was out by then. I remember being a Phoebe fan in 2014. I used to go to her shows in LA a lot. And then I think probably Bright Eyes. I think it’s sad girl stuff.

Rendy: Well, as you talked about a younger demographic at the stage door. I am from New York. This is the first play I’ve ever seen.

Kathryn: Are you serious?

Rendy: Yeah.

Kathryn: Oh my God.

Rendy: I know. That’s crazy.

Kathryn: Obsessed. Incredible.

Rendy: And so just seeing all that excitement, it’s so inspiring. And I wanted to know, what would you hope this younger demographic will take away from seeing the show at the end of the night? Their hearts are being fulfilled with all these valuable lessons. It is not even just the drama. There’s a big lesson about the peaks and valleys of not being direct at the end of it all.

Kathryn: I hope they start conversations. I hope they talk about it, and I hope they trust their gut a little bit more and trust their own experience. There’s the saying, be where your feet are. And I think we can get into trouble when we start to change our narrative to support someone else’s or to fit in, or I think that that’s when it really starts burning. Yeah, I think that, and I also think there are so many people that will be your people, and if you don’t feel at home in a group of people, there are so many more. You don’t have to change yourself to fit in. You be yourself and you’ll find just where you’re supposed to be.

Rendy: Which character would you say is the most like you?

Kathryn: I think I have parts of me that are Jacqueline and parts of me that are Lizzy. I think I’m pretty split down the middle of both of them. Yeah. I’m not at all like Tessa in any way, shape or form. I’m pretty far away from Tessa. There’s a little Wilma in me, I’ll be honest. Got a little Wilma and not a lot of Darcy. Darcy and Tessa are our Type A girls, and I am like Type C. I don’t know, but I am not like that. So yeah, I would say a little Lizzy. A little Jacqueline. A little Wilma.

Rendy: Well, what is something that you would say to a 22-year-old Kathryn who’s just out in the world back then?

Kathryn: I think, I would say success is not going to look like what you thought it would, and that’s okay. I would say, man, I was having a hard time at 22. I would say you’re not broken and you’re allowed to try things and to stop being so ashamed of not being where you think you should, and also to chill out and enjoy it, and you’re allowed to have fun right now. You don’t have to have it all figured out. You can chill out and enjoy it. And also, someday you’re going to find real love and it’s going to be so powerful and healing. So enjoy it now. It’s coming. Don’t worry. And it’s not like some 35-year-old dude in an emo band, I promise.

Rendy: Oh, tell a lot of girlies in Brooklyn that.

Kathryn: Oh my God, I searched in every emo band and I found nothing. I could have just— So yeah, that’s what I would tell her. She’s doing all right.

All Nighter is playing now until May 18.