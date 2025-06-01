Quiz: Which Lesbian Scent Are You?

The world is full of things to smell and the world is full of lesbians. So sometimes you are going to be smelling a lesbian or smelling like a lesbian and let’s figure out, ahead of time, which lesbian scent you are!
Which Lesbian Scent Are You?
The Flowers You Bought Yourself! Nice and accurate, with a Woolf reference to book 🌻
beautiful!
I’m… Kermit the Frog? I mean, yes, that is an accurate called shot on which Muppet I am, but I don’t think that was the quiz result that was supposed to show up lol
lol you’re correct, that’s not an answer for this quiz! i am on the case….
fixed !