June 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming for Pride on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV, Disney+ and More

Well my friends, it is June, which means it’s time for networks to prove how much they care about us through creating new LGBTQ+ programming, and I don’t mean just creating a “Voices of Pride” section on their primary interface that houses all the LGBTQ+ movies in their catalog as well as television they made and cancelled in the past.

Most importantly is that there will be a new season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, and that will make everything else okay! Furthermore, I am recapping And Just Like That… so if you enjoy witty captions, be sure to check that out.

Netflix June 2025 LGBTQ TV + Movies

Ginny & Georgia // Season Three // June 5

Ginny faces a murder trial in the third season of Ginny & Georgia, which’ll push her daughter Georgia “to the limits.” Her queer friend Max (played by Sara Waisglass) is returning and furthermore, non-binary actor Noah Lamanna plays Tris, a non-binary skateboarder who is very smart.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love // Season Two Premiere // June 25

Somehow, six additional lesbian couples have chosen to take the plunge and participate in Netflix’s absolutely unhinged “experiment” that will enable them to decide if they wanna take their relationship to the next level (get married) or break up forever, based on how they cope with a “trial marriage” with another participating contestant and then with the person they came with.

Olympo // Season One // June 20

This new Netflix series follows a group of elite swimmers as they struggle to reach the top while wearing their swimsuits and being sexy. I fear the homoeroticism clearly on play from some of the male cast members means the women will be straight — this is from the team that brought you Elite, after all — but we’ll keep an eye out.

Hulu’s New Gay Stuff for June 2025

Adam (2019) // June 1

Free advice: read this oral history of Adam, the most controversial trans movie ever made, and then watch Adam (2019) on Hulu and see what you think. I, for one, enjoyed it.

Elena Undone (2010) // June 1

As Erin eloquently wrote in her review I Watched Lesbian Classic ‘Elena Undone’ and I’m Sorry What, “rather than grade it to be a “good” or “bad” or “really not very good” or “garbagio” movie, I will simply ask a neutral question, which is: I’m sorry what.”

Loving Annabelle (2006) // June 1

I fear if I ever rewatched this movie — about an affair between a teacher and a student with bold chunky highlights — I would realize that it’s profoubndly fucked up but listen at the time I was all in.

A Perfect Ending (2012) // June 1

As Nicole Conn movies go, this one is on the more bearable end — a rich, blonde, middle-aged wife in an unhappy marriage confides in her lesbian friends that she’s never had an orgasm and she rarely has sex with her husband, so they hire a high-class escort (Jessica Clark) to show her the ropes of herself.

Scream (2022) // June 8

Scream V introduces us to Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy, the queer niece of Randy Meeks who shares her deceased uncle’s vast knowledge of horror tropes. The story didn’t blow us away, but it is what it is and we appreciate that.

Sally (2025) // June 17

The documentary of the first American woman to go to space — remained closeted throughout her life, but gave her partner Tam O’Shaughnessy the go-ahead to attribute herself accurately in her obituary. Tam is the “true star” of this stirring film about Sally’s life and her relationship, wrote Drew, “delightfully blunt, funny and charming, and matter-of-fact.”

F*ck Marry Kill (2024) // June 27

JayR Tinaco plays Anthony, the nonbinary member of a group of twentysomething friends in Boulder who are trying to get Eva (Lucy Hale) to solve the “Swipe Right Killer” murders.

Peacock’s June 2025 Gay TV and Movies

Milk (2008) // June 1

This biopic telling the story of the legendary gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk has a queer female character, Anne Kronenberg, played by Allison Pill. I saw this film in the theater and cried like a baby.

Pariah (2011) // June 1

“There are no wasted moments,” writes Natalie of her favorite lesbian movie of all time. “No throwaway dialogue, no superfluous shots; everything works in concert to center the story of this black, masculine-of-center teenager. Instead of engaging with the broad platitudes that prevade coming out stories, Pariah breeds commonality and understanding through specificity.”

Jennifer’s Body (2009) // June 1

“This film explores some of my favorite themes all in one glossy, campy, self-aware package,” wrote Erin of this deeply beloved queer horror classic starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. “Misandry, women being extremely gay together, principled revenge, and the triumph of aught culture.”

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) // June 1

“What says “the spirit of Christmas” more than a zombie apocalypse movie musical?? Nothing, that’s what.” writes Valerie. “And that’s exactly what Anna and the Apocalypse is. Starring queer Dickinson actress Ella Hunt, and featuring a prominent lesbian character Steph played by queer actor Sarah Swire, the movie is a bloody romp.”

Next Gen NYC: Season One Premiere (Bravo) // June 4

A gaggle of very priviliged, successful, fashion-adjacent Gen Z girlies and lads, all connected either to each other or to a Real Housewife parent, are the focus of this new Housewives universe spin-off set in New York City. Amongst them is Emilia D’Spain, a Black trans model, beauty director and influencer.

Drive-Away Dolls (2024) // June 12

The “raunchy lesbian caper” from Tricia and Ethan Coen landed triumphantly with our community as a “a queer film that isn’t trying to be everything to everyone.” It follows Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), an uptight lesbian in 1999, and her best friend Jamie (Margaret Qualley), a serial cheater from Texas, who get roped into a caper that sends them in the direction of Florida — Marian to visit some family, Jamie to get away from her abusive cop ex (Beanie Feldstein) — and things take a turn when they discover a mysterious suitcase in their trunk.

Apple TV+ June 2025 Lesbian TV Show

The Buccaneers // Season Two Premiere // June 18

Drew really hated the first season of The Buccaneers, inspired by Edith Wharton and centered on a group of riotous American girls who shake up the 1870s London scene with their arrival, but apparently everybody else liked it enough for it to return for a round two! Queer trans actress Josie Totah continues to play primary sapphic character Mabel Elmsworth, who is definitely making out with Honoria (Mia Threapleton) all over the trailer, so!

HBO Max’s June 2025 New Movie

Enigma (2025) // January 24

Zackary Drucker’s documentary focuses on it girl icons Amanda Lear and April Ashley, women who met as young people at the trans cabaret at Le Carrousel, and rose to visibility around the same time — but took very different approaches to their trans identities. Ashley, a model who was outed during a messy divorce, became the face of trans people in Europe, whereas singer / model / media personality Lear chose to cut off all her pre-transition friends and deny being trans or ever having known Ashley.

Disney+’s Queer TV Series

Ironheart // Three-Episode Premiere // June 24

Following the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Wiliams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), the genius inventor and MIT student who built herself a suit of armor rivaling the Iron Man outfit, returns to Chicago, where she discovers secrets that pit technology against magic. There are many rumors in the world that posit Riri, who is bisexual in the comics, will be so in the series. Trans actor Zoe Terakes (Wentworth) and Drag race star Shea Couleé also have undisclosed roles in the series, as does queer actor Regan Aliyah (XO Kitty).

Paramount+

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) // June 1

Our literal favorite lesbian movie ever follows Megan (Natasha Lyonne), a 17-year-old high school cheerleader sent off to gay conversion camp by her parents, where she does not, in fact, become straight, but she does meet Graham (Clea Duvall), and a bunch of other queer teens struggling to be themselves.

Carol (2015) // June 1

I think we all know Carol at this point

Chasing Amy (1997) // June 1

A romantic comedy that the queer community didn’t love when it came out but have since reconsidered and revisited, Chasing Amy follows a comic artist who falls for a lesbian (Joey Lauren Adams) and actually gets her to have feelings for him, too.

Everybody’s Fine (2009) // June 1

A very mid holiday movie in which Drew Barrymore is a bisexual and her girlfriend is played by Kate Moennig so that’s really fun!

Britbox

Mr. Loverman: Limited Series Premiere // June 4

Based on Bernadine Evaristo’s novel, Mr. Loverman tells the story of Barry Walker, a father, grandfather and prominent member of his community who’s been having a 40-year secret affair with his male best friend. Sharon D Clarke plays his wife, has said of the series, “As a Black lesbian, I’m desperate for this story to be told.”

Outrageous: Limited Series Premiere // June 18

A six-part series about the aristocratic Mitford sisters, famous worldwide for their scandalous and boundary-pushing behavior. Amongst them is Pamela Mitford (Isobel Jesper Jones), a bisexual who married six times and spent twenty years of her life living with Italian horsewoman Guiditta Tommasi.

BET+

House on Fire: Series Premiere // June 5 // BET+

This reality show goes behind the scenes of modern-day Ballroom culture with a focus on the relationships and conflicts amongst the seven members of the House of Mugler.