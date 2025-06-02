Olivia Miles and Chicago Sky Rookie Maddy Westbeld Hard Launch Relationship, Co-Parent a Cat

We love it when the stars of college basketball teams fall in love with each other and, even though one of them goes to the WNBA and one of them stays in college, they stay together and then hard launch their heartwarming relationship on Instagram. For example: This weekend, leading college women’s basketball player Olivia Miles debuted a slideshow on her personal instagram that seemingly was received by the internet as settling things about her relationship with Chicago Sky rookie Maddy Westbeld. The two have been dating since college. Other hints include them showing up in numerous solo pics on each other’s feed taken by the other person, taking beachy vacations to Aruba together and co-parenting a cat named Bean. There are two cute photos of the pair in Saturday’s slideshow — including a mirror selfie where some sort of affection between Miles and Westbeld was lightly obscured by the flash glare.

Kylee Watson, another former Notre Dame teammate, commented on Liv’s instagram post, “AND THE HARD LAUNCHHHH IM IN TEARSSSSSS 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Olivia Miles is an extraordinary basketball player and was widely predicted to be the #2 pick at the 2025 WNBA draft, after a solid career at Notre Dame, including this past season when they made it to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2025 NCAA tournament. But Miles surprised everybody by opting out of the draft, entering the transfer portal instead, and ended up signing with TCU — the team that triumphed over Notre Dame in their final NCAA tournament game.

Maddy Westbeld, meanwhile, also a standout ballplayer, did enter the draft, after using her remaining college eligibility to play a fifth and final season with Notre Dame in 2024-2025. Unfortunately foot surgery left her out until January of this year, and she struggled to reach her previous heights after returning to play, but she got back on her feet and into the Chicago Sky. “It was definitely tough,” Westbeld told CBS Sports, “and it put me in a very challenging situation, one that I had never been in before. But in the same sense, I’ve gained so much resilience and so much character from that situation that I don’t think I could be in a better position, standing where I am standing right now, just from the ability to fight through adversity and fight through tough things.”

Westbeld and her older sister, Kathryn, also attended Notre Dame, and after playing overseas for a few years, joined the Phoenix Mercury roster for 2025.

Miles was courtside for the Chicago Sky’s pre-season game against the Minnesota Lynx in early May. On May 23, Westbeld posted an attractive tunnel fit to which Olivia requested, “don’t do this to me.”

Anyhow, look at these gals, they’re perfect: