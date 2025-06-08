Quiz: Which Gay Hat Are You?

Welcome to Hat Gay Summer! The sun is shining and hats are a great way to protect your face at the gay beach. They’re also a great way to make a fashion statement. But have you ever wondered which gay hat best describes you? Which piece of headwear captures the essence of your soul? Now you can take this quiz to find out!
The definition of the gay hat is plentiful, but five great options are the recent Autostraddle line of For Them hats that are now available for AF+ members. The results of this quiz are not legally binding so even if your result says you’re a 2002-era fedora, you’re still allowed to get one of our hats that’s a little more current.
